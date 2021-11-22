ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Operation Coat Drive: George Sink Office

FOX Carolina
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX Carolina is on a mission to help those...

www.foxcarolina.com

Comments / 0

Related
KNOE TV8

Grace Place Ministries and KNOE partnering for coat drive

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - With colder weather approaching in the ArkLaMiss, some people don’t have what they need to stay warm. KNOE and Grace Place Ministries are holding a coat drive to help. The “Spread the Warmth” coat drive is already underway and runs through Jan. 31, 2022. People can...
MONROE, LA
WJHG-TV

Coats for Kids 2021 Drive wraps up in Bay County

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County children in need will be a lot warmer this winter thanks to your donations. Our annual Coats for Kids drive wrapped up Friday morning. NewsChannel 7 partnered with Manuel and Thompson Attorneys at Law to support the Coats for Kids foundation. Donations collected...
PANAMA CITY, FL
WMDT.com

Milton Police announces 5th annual Maggie’s Coat Drive

MILTON, Del. – The Milton Police Department is excited to announce the 5th annual Maggie’s Coat Drive. Maggie’s Coat Drive will help provide warmth to those in need. If you want to donate, you can take your new or used items to the Milton Police Department Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.
MILTON, DE
Express-Star

Heidi Helping the Homeless holds coat drive Nov. 17-18

Heidi Helping the Homeless in Chickasha will hold a free coat drive this week. Free coats will be available between 3 and 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 17 and Thursday, Nov. 18. Heidi Helping the Homeless is located at 428 S. 3rd St. The next coat drive will be held in February.
CHICKASHA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Carolina
millburn.nj.us

Millburn Fire Department Coat Drive on November 21

The Millburn Fire Department is holding a Winter Coat Drive on Sunday, November 21 from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Millburn Fire Department Station No. 2 at 315 White Oak Ridge Road (back parking lot). Residents are asked to kindly donate only adult-sized coats, gloves and hats. All...
MILLBURN, NJ
explorebigsky.com

Big Sky hosts coat drives to ensure community stays warm

Temperatures are dropping, snow is falling and winter is almost upon us. For those who lack the proper clothing to bundle up, Big Sky has two upcoming coat drives to support widespread warmth this season. Hosted by Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices and Lone Mountain Land Company, the two coat drives this month offer an opportunity to clean out your closet and help out a neighbor.
BIG SKY, MT
klkntv.com

Winter coat drive for the Pine Ridge Reservation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN)- Local organizations around Lincoln are having a coat drive for the Pine Ridge Reservation. Organizations are asking people to bring in new or gently used winter items for all ages and sizes. There is a special need for warm blankets and men’s coats size large and up. This coat drive goes through Sunday, Nov. 21st.
LINCOLN, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
wktn.com

MLJ Library Holding Coat, Scarf and Glove Drive

An annual effort designed to help keep a child warm this winter is underway at the Mary Lou Johnson Hardin County District Library. It is the library’s Fourth Annual Coat, Scarf and Glove Drive. The library is collecting those items at this time. All of the items will be donated...
HARDIN COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

River Cities Coat Drive

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - WSAZ, Mountain Health Network and United Way of the River Cities are joining forces to host a coat drive across the community. New and gently used coats in child and adult sizes are being collected at drop off points throughout the region, and will be distributed to agencies and individuals beginning on Giving Tuesday (Nov. 30, 2021). Call your local United Way for more information.
HUNTINGTON, WV
brproud.com

St. James Parish toy and coat drive open for applications, donations

CONVENT, La (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish, Department of Human Resources, and CAA are accepting donations for the 2021 Coat and Toy Drive for residents in the parish. Applications for the toy and coat drive have opened and can be picked up now until Tuesday, Dec. 30. at the Department of Human Resources satellite office in Lutcher, La. Applicants must provide a copy of proof of residency, such as a current utility bill, and a picture I.D. or driver’s license. Applications can be faxed at (225)-562-2425, emailed, or dropped off at the locations listed below.
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
explorecarbondale.com

Annual Coat Drive

The annual CPD Coats for Kids drive and the Christmas Store are great opportunities to help local families in need as we get into the winter months. Donations of new toys and coats for boys and girls ages 1-10 are welcome. You can drop off your donation at the Carbondale Police Department lobby, Carbondale City Hall lobby, and at the Men's and Women's basketball games at SIU.
CARBONDALE, IL
KATU.com

Vancouver firefighters help keep kids bundled with coat drive

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Some kids in Vancouver are now ready for the chilly season thanks to their local firefighters. The Vancouver Fire Department teamed up with the city, private donors, and local businesses to help kids get bundled up this winter. It's called "Operation Warm Coats for Kids." Firefighters handed...
VANCOUVER, WA
upr.org

Humanitarian Center to hold a coat drive in Cache Valley

Utah’s season of giving is also, for many in northern Utah, the season of cold weather, but the Cache Valley Humanitarian Center is trying to keep people warm. The CVHC is new to the valley. They are a small, volunteer based organization that only started in July, and Dwight Whittaker, president of the board of directors of the center, said they have already provided lots of needed assistance to nonprofit organizations.
LOGAN, UT
newjerseyhills.com

Long Hill schools host coat drive and 'Project Warm'

LONG HILL TWP. - As the temperature drops, many are beginning to stow away their lightweight clothing and unpack their down coats, scarves and mittens in preparation of the approaching winter season. However, there are those who aren’t as fortunate, left to brave the elements without thermal garb. Long Hill...
LONG HILL, NJ
labortribune.com

Electrical Connection delivers warmth with EWMC annual coat drive

Hazelwood, MO – Nearly 100 children in the Hazelwood School District are prepared to face the winter chill thanks to the Electrical Connection, which is distributing coats as part of the IBEW Local 1 Electrical Workers Minority Caucus (EWMC) coat drive. EWMC President Sylvester Taylor, who also serves as director...
HAZELWOOD, MO
Cleveland.com

Drive by and drop off coats and toys for kids: Strong Points

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Berkshire Hathaway Home Services Stouffer Realty will again host a drive-by donation event for Toys for Tots and Coats for Kids. The company will set up tents outside its offices at the corner of West 130th Street and Hunt Road from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11, to take donations of new unwrapped toys and new or gently used coats.
STRONGSVILLE, OH
shipnc.com

Donations being accepted for the Wrap Them in Warmth coat drive

Donations of new and gently used coats for children of all ages, as well as adult coats and blankets, are being accepted at various locations through Newville for the annual Wrap Them in Warmth coat drive. Donations can be dropped off at the following locations through Dec. 3:
NEWVILLE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy