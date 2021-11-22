Operation Coat Drive: George Sink Office

CONVENT, La (BRPROUD) – St. James Parish, Department of Human Resources, and CAA are accepting donations for the 2021 Coat and Toy Drive for residents in the parish. Applications for the toy and coat drive have opened and can be picked up now until Tuesday, Dec. 30. at the Department of Human Resources satellite office in Lutcher, La. Applicants must provide a copy of proof of residency, such as a current utility bill, and a picture I.D. or driver’s license. Applications can be faxed at (225)-562-2425, emailed, or dropped off at the locations listed below.

SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA ・ 11 DAYS AGO