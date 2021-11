The Buffalo Bills will meet the New York Jets in Week 10 action on Sunday afternoon at Metlife Stadium. The Bills are coming off an ugly 9-6 loss to the Jaguars, yes you read that right, the Jaguars. Josh Allen will need to spread the ball around today using Stefon Diggs and Dawson Knox to put some points on the board. As for the Jets, they will look to bounce back after a 45-30 loss to the Colts and Mike White will be back under center after an injury last week.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO