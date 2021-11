Remember when the “zone read” was the most unstoppable run concept football had seen since power and counter?. Football moves so fast now that looking back into the late aughts and early 2010s feels like a trip into the dustiest corners of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. The Colin Kaepernick coming out party in 2012 may as well be in black and white, with the advent of RPOs and a complete embrace of the spread offense across the league.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO