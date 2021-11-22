Upstate Clemson student among US Rhodes scholars

Associated Press

The class of U.S. Rhodes scholars for 2022 includes the largest number of women ever selected for the scholarship in one year. The Rhodes Trust announced Sunday that 22 women are among the 32 students chosen to study at the University of Oxford in England. The selection process was completed virtually for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clemson University had a student elected to the class for the first time. Clemson officials said a senior from Spartanburg, Louise Franke, an Honors College Student majoring in biochemistry with minors in political science and philosophy is among the Rhodes Scholars selected this year.

In a press release Sunday, Clemson University officials noted that Clemson has had six Rhodes finalists since 2006, including two this year, but Franke is the first to be named a Rhodes Scholar.

The Clemson University release said Franke plans to pursue a B.A. in philosophy, politics and economics at Oxford before earning a joint M.D. and Ph.D. in bioethics. Her goal is to practice as a physician while forging a career as a bioethicist in the public policy and academic realms.

Three other schools have a recipient for the first time in at least 25 years. All 32 U.S. scholars are expected start at Oxford in October.