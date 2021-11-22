ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
What Cramer is watching in the market Monday, including a big tech trend emerging

By Jim Cramer, @jimcramer
CNBC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAtlantic Equities starts Salesforce.com (CRM) with a buy... business I am told is very strong... might be worth revisiting Workday which did have a great quarter. Adobe (ADBE) upgraded by Atlantic Equities... once again I am told that these guys are having a good quarter. Rent the Runway (RENT)......

The Motley Fool

2 Unstoppable Stocks to Put on Your Watch List

Both companies have two appealing things I like to see: Flawless execution and share-price appreciation. DigitalOcean is seeing dominance in its niche market, pushing out even the biggest competitors. Atlassian is seeing immense success moving to the cloud. Plenty of high-growth tech stocks have been hit hard in 2021 despite...
STOCKS
wallstreetwindow.com

Stock Market Outlook After Friday’s Nasty DOW Dump – Mike Swanson

On Friday, the DOW dumped over 900 points on news of a new virus variant in South Africa. It’s not known if it is really any worse than any of the others for those that get it and there have been no reasons given yet to think it is. I know there are people fearmongering this, but this is a quote from the WSJ talking with the South African doctor who has examined the variant more than anyone else – “He said that there were no indications so far that Omicron led to more severe illness than infections from other variants and that the current crop of Covid-19 vaccines should still shield people from serious illness and death.” In the end, though, when it comes to the markets, this news item doesn’t change my view of anything, because my views are really based on the overall trends and charts. I got good news and bad news for the markets when it comes to them.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Red-Hot Growth Stocks That Just Went on Sale

PayPal stock is down over 40% from its high. Fiverr International will benefit from long-term trends, and its stock sell-off is overdone. Twitter still has underappreciated avenues to growth. Many growth-dependent stocks have seen significant pullbacks in a recent bout of market volatility. Tech stocks have been volatile across 2021's...
STOCKS
Jim Cramer
CNBC

Don't panic, and start working on your buy list

Markets are selling off sharply Friday on news of a heavily mutated COVID-19 variant detected in South Africa that could put the global recovery at risk, and like everyone else right now we don't know enough about the new variant. Given the economic uncertainty and the potential for travel restrictions,...
STOCKS
CNBC

What's on our radar for next week

The S&P 500 pulled back during this holiday shortened trading week, largely attributable to a Friday sell-off resulting from renewed COVID fears following news of a new "heavily-mutated variant" discovered in South Africa. While the economically sensitive Dow Jones Industrial Average was the hardest hit on Friday, the Nasdaq was the main underperformer this week thanks to a rotation out of high flying tech heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks are in the red. Should you sell?

With stocks in the red after Thanksgiving, investors may be tempted to take some of their money off the table. First, they should consider this math. With U.S. markets slipping on Friday amid fears of a new Covid variant, you may be tempted to take some money off the table.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

These 3 Stocks Punished the Dow Friday

Markets fell sharply on Friday. Three Dow stocks in particular were responsible for a big portion of the overall decline. It's best not to shift from your long-term investing strategy. The stock market was definitely not in a holiday mood on the day after Thanksgiving, as news of the new...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Moderna, United Airlines, Zoom and more

Check out the companies making headlines in midday trading Friday:. United Airlines, American Airlines - Airline stocks were hit hard during Friday's sell-off, as the new Covid variant sparked travel restrictions. Shares of United and American dropped 9.6% and 8.8%, respectively. Delta lost 8.3%, and aircraft maker Boeing slid 5.4%.
STOCKS
hackernoon.com

Legal Tech Solutions: Market Size, Impact, and Trends

Since 2017, there has been a 484% increase in the number of legal technology patents worldwide. LegalTech market generated revenues of 17.32 billion U.S. dollars worldwide in 2019. By 2025, legal departments will triple their spending on legal technology implementation. Technology in the legal industry expands the global outlook on law practice and helps companies position themselves in an international legal services market.
TECHNOLOGY
Benzinga

Insurance Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today’s Intraday session. GoHealth (NASDAQ:GOCO) shares increased by 9.71% to $3.79 during Thursday’s regular session. As of 12:40 EST, GoHealth’s stock is trading at a volume of 5.2 million, which is 159.82% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $1.2 billion.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

What Kind Of Downside Is Possible In Big Tech? Look At PayPal, Alibaba, ARKK

Big Tech names seem positioned for a multi-year cooldown in gains, if not a major bear market. My bearish takes on a large number of the high-flying Big Tech stocks in America during 2021 have definitely not made me any friends. I get plenty of comments from the peanut gallery as I try to talk some common sense, using historical trading logic and record valuation math to explain many in this sector are Avoids or Sells today. My favorite are the one-line Twitter-like zingers that I am doing a disservice to readers because prices continue to march forward in the sector. Of course, I am not top ticking every name with my articles. However, a growing number of Big Tech companies actually are turning lower or hitting the skids in 2021.
STOCKS
CNBC

Jim Cramer picks 4 stocks to look at as market rotates away from tech winners

Wall Street appears to be shifting out of winning technology stocks into parts of the market that have lagged, CNBC's Jim Cramer said Monday. The "Mad Money" host detailed a strategy for investors to play the rotation that includes buying companies such as Morgan Stanley. "I'd rather find companies that...
STOCKS

