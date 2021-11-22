Nordic-Noir Millennium series to be extended by three new books

DC Horror Presents: ‘Soul Plumber’ No. 1 and No. 2. Created by Marcus Parks, Henry Zebrowski, Ben Kissel and John McCrea. The creators of Last Podcast on the Left have decided to make a comic book, and it is a wild one! The DC lines of horror books are first rate and “Soul Plumber” doesn’t disappoint. It begins with failed seminary student Edgar Wiggins, now working as a gas station attendant when the “Soul Plumbers” van comes in for a fill up. Seeing who they think is an easy mark, they invite Edgar to a seminar where, for a small fee, you can learn how to build an exorcism machine. Of course, Edgar is inspired but short on the funds it takes to buy the blueprints, so he just steals them. His zeal for the divine keeps him working on the machine even though he has to take shortcuts. Once it’s finished, it works, but maybe not how Edgar expected. He’s captured something, he believes, but is it a demon? So ends issue No. 1 on that cliff hanger!

COMICS ・ 11 DAYS AGO