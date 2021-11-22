Next Generation: Nancy Min is on an energy efficiency mission with ecoLong

It’s been more than two years since HPE and Nutanix recognized the value that partnership could bring to the marketplace. With so many organizations across industries relying on both Nutanix software and HPE hardware, there was an opportunity to deliver a joint solution for customers. Leveraging the strengths and expertise of Nutanix and HPE greatly accelerates customer outcomes. The partners have developed solutions that are already optimized for different workloads, such as virtual desktop infrastructure, private cloud, and database management. These workloads run on-premises—at the edge, in the data center, or in a co-location—further enhancing customer agility. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake cloud services can also eliminate the expense of overprovisioned infrastructure through a pay-per-use consumption model. Customers pay for what they use with the added benefit of easily scaling services up or down at any time to match their business needs.

SOFTWARE ・ 9 HOURS AGO