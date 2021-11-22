Next Generation: Nancy Min is on an energy efficiency mission with ecoLong

Our image of wind turbines is huge blades mounted atop stanchions either offshore or in canyons or open fields. Because of size, these wind generators are typically located far from urban centers. Recently, however, Joe Doucet, a designer and inventor, has put art and technology together to create a wall capable of generating considerable clean power in urban settings. The wall is a grid of square panes, each designed to spin in wind and feed the generated mechanical energy into a mini generator. As we know, cities have considerable wind, but it is more variable and sporadic than wind patterns in more open terrain. Buildings can block or enhance wind speeds depending on height, bulk, spacing, and overall community design. Doucet uses off-the-shelf components to control cost. His prototype 8′x25′ wall could provide the electricity for most homes.
