Next Generation: Nancy Min is on an energy efficiency mission with ecoLong

By Taylor Rao
Times Union
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis profile is part of a Women@Work feature about women in early to mid-career who are already doing great work and likely will be stepping into even greater leadership roles or other new and exciting ventures as their careers evolve. Nancy Min is an entrepreneur with an innate skill...

scitechdaily.com

New World Record: Almost 30% Efficiency for Next-Generation Tandem Solar Cells

Three HZB teams led by Prof. Christiane Becker, Prof. Bernd Stannowski and Prof. Steve Albrecht have jointly managed to increase the efficiency of perovskite silicon tandem solar cells fabricated completely at HZB to a new record value of 29.80 %. The value has now been officially certified and is documented in the NREL-charts. This brings the 30 percent mark within reach.
High Point Enterprise

OEM partnership aids customer missions by fostering efficient, economical platforms

It’s been more than two years since HPE and Nutanix recognized the value that partnership could bring to the marketplace. With so many organizations across industries relying on both Nutanix software and HPE hardware, there was an opportunity to deliver a joint solution for customers. Leveraging the strengths and expertise of Nutanix and HPE greatly accelerates customer outcomes. The partners have developed solutions that are already optimized for different workloads, such as virtual desktop infrastructure, private cloud, and database management. These workloads run on-premises—at the edge, in the data center, or in a co-location—further enhancing customer agility. Furthermore, HPE GreenLake cloud services can also eliminate the expense of overprovisioned infrastructure through a pay-per-use consumption model. Customers pay for what they use with the added benefit of easily scaling services up or down at any time to match their business needs.
Santa Barbara Independent

Innovations in Generating Clean Energy Have Many Benefits

Our image of wind turbines is huge blades mounted atop stanchions either offshore or in canyons or open fields. Because of size, these wind generators are typically located far from urban centers. Recently, however, Joe Doucet, a designer and inventor, has put art and technology together to create a wall capable of generating considerable clean power in urban settings. The wall is a grid of square panes, each designed to spin in wind and feed the generated mechanical energy into a mini generator. As we know, cities have considerable wind, but it is more variable and sporadic than wind patterns in more open terrain. Buildings can block or enhance wind speeds depending on height, bulk, spacing, and overall community design. Doucet uses off-the-shelf components to control cost. His prototype 8′x25′ wall could provide the electricity for most homes.
The Next Web

Python sucks in terms of energy efficiency — literally

Python is one of the most popular programming languages in the world. Dutch software company’s programming language index for 2021 also indicates that. But is it one of the most energy-efficient coding languages out there? Not really. A study from researchers of Universidade do Minho, Portugal (first spotted by hackaday) says that Python is just better than Perl in terms of energy consumed while performing certain tasks. It notes that C tops the chart followed by Rust, C++, and Ada.
CleanTechnica

White Households In US Emit Most Carbon Despite Greater Energy Efficiency

Courtesy of University of Michigan. Written by Frédérique Mazerolle, McGill University. Residential energy use represents roughly one-fifth of annual greenhouse gas emissions in the United States. A team of researchers from McGill University and the University of Michigan has used data from 60 million individual American households to look into...
wrnjradio.com

FirstEnergy prepares customers for winter cold with energy efficiency tips

NEW JERSEY – As temperatures begin to fall, FirstEnergy Corp. customers can take steps to manage their energy use while keeping warm. Cool temperatures can often lead to rising energy usage for customers as the need for heat increases and HVAC systems strain to keep up with higher demand. While customers are unable to control the weather, there are several things they can do to keep their homes warm without relying solely on their home’s heating unit.
RenewableEnergyWorld.com

‘Radical’ cuts threaten energy efficiency progress in New Hampshire

Rebates and incentives that encourage New Hampshire residents to upgrade their homes to be more efficient were slashed last week by state regulators in a move that energy efficiency advocates called radical and a step backward. The New Hampshire Public Utilities Commission issued an order Friday that cut funding for...
realtytimes.com

Energy Efficiency In Your HOA

While there is continuing debate about the reasons driving climate change, most agree on the need for better stewardship of the Earth. While governments often move at a glacial pace to enact green policies, self help is readily available today. What better place to start than at the homeowner association? HOAs often control a variety of systems, processes, equipment, designs and materials. There are opportunities to improve energy efficiency which often produce economic benefits as well. This is a win-win: doing well by doing good! Here are some ways an HOA can be ecologically friendly:
rubbernews.com

Elkem opens doors to new energy-efficient silicon plant

SALTEN, Norway—Norwegian silicon supplier Elkem has opened a new energy recovery plant in Salten in the northern part of the country, marking another milestone for the company on its road toward greenhouse gas reduction. According to a Nov. 15 press release from Elkem, the facility will recover about 28 percent...
theenergymix.com

Investment Must Triple to Hit 2030 Energy Efficiency Goals: IEA

Energy efficiency measures can boost the performance of the world’s buildings, transportation systems, and industry by one-third, drive down carbon emissions by almost 40%, cut consumer energy costs, and create four million jobs by 2030, but it’ll take a “massive and unprecedented transition” to get it done, the International Energy Agency concludes in its Energy Efficiency 2021 report issued Wednesday.
Itproportal

Protecting next-generation containerized applications

No longer an emerging trend, containers are becoming the go-to technology for enterprises building new applications or refactoring existing applications for the cloud. Enabling application developers to package small, focused code into independent portable modules containing everything needed to run the code, the use of containers has grown dramatically in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.
techxplore.com

Powering up next-generation energy storage with beyond-lithium-ion battery systems

Researchers led by Jennifer L. Schaefer, professor in the Department of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering at the University of Notre Dame, analyzed how magnesium-ion-conducting solid polymer electrolytes may work in two separate battery systems. They published their findings on Sept. 15 in Energy Material Advances. "Energy storage devices need to...
wshu.org

Mystic Aquarium to invest millions in energy efficiency project

Mystic Aquarium will spend $2.5 million for energy efficient equipment to reduce its carbon footprint. The project will partner with Eversource and Connecticut Green Bank to install new solar panels on its roofs and new HVAC systems throughout the aquarium complex. The project is estimated to reduce the Aquarium’s energy...
ledgertranscript.com

‘It essentially dismantles all of the progress’: Energy efficiency decision sends a chill

Energy efficiency programs in New Hampshire are in for a big change if a decision issued by the Public Utilities Commission late Friday is enacted. In that decision, the commission rejected an energy efficiency plan to increase spending and then took it a step further, slashing funding for energy efficiency over the next two years to return to 2017 funding levels. The contentious order may face legal challenges: Consumer Advocate Don Kreis has already announced that he may ask for a rehearing, which would be the first step toward an appeal.
foodmanufacturing.com

Controlling Food Production Costs by Improving Energy Efficiency

Food manufacturing facilities rely on strict temperature control to mitigate spoilage. Unfortunately, the cost of temperature regulation in these spaces can be exorbitant, which is why facility managers are increasingly looking for ways to create better environmental separation and control of their conditioned air. Luckily, a host of cost-saving tools...
technologynetworks.com

Energy Efficient Membrane Offers New Separation Technology

A new membrane-based separation technology could provide an efficient and environmentally sustainable alternative to current nanofiltration methods based on organic solvents. Conventional thermal-based separation technologies consume significant amounts of energy because they require heat to drive the separation processes and typically account for anywhere between 40-70 percent of the total capital and operational cost of a chemical plant.
Concord Monitor

Utilities commission rejects energy efficiency plan

Following a 10-month delay on a plan designed to go into effect at the start of the year, the Public Utilities Commission has denied what would have been the state’s most ambitious triennial energy efficiency plan to date. That plan proposed spending over $350 million on energy efficiency over the next three years.
