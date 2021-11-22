ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Christmas parade terror: SUV plows through crowd in Wisconsin

By Washington Examiner Staff
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IXJ1B_0d3slVKk00


F ive people were killed and more than 40 were injured, including children, after a car plowed through a Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
State
Washington State
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Suv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
179K+
Followers
55K+
Post
102M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy