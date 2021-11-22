ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Italy cracks gang forcing Nigerian women into prostitution

ABC News
ABC News
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0d3slSgZ00

Italian customs police on Monday dismantled a Nigerian organized crime syndicate that forced dozens of young women into prostitution and begging on the streets of Italy and then smuggled out millions of euros in ill-gained revenues to Nigeria, with cash hidden in suitcase handles or pasta packages.

The police said raids in cities in northern and southern Italy as well as on the island of Sardinia yielded 40 arrests. The suspects are being held for investigation of alleged money-laundering, facilitating illegal immigration, human trafficking, putting persons into slavery and exploiting prostitution.

Dozens of others are also under investigation.

Helping spark the investigation was the complaint of a Nigerian woman, brought illegally into Italy, that her fellow countrywomen were taking on debts as high as 50,000 euros ($56,000) to arrive, only to be forced into prostitution for the syndicate. While prostitution is legal in Italy, the exploitation of prostitutes is illegal.

The police in a statement said while the Nigerian crime syndicate was based in Italy, its operations extended to Germany, Libya and Nigeria.

"Forty-one young women (were) assigned to prostitution, while nine were forced to beg,'' the statement said.

To discourage the women from turning to authorities for help, they “were mistreated, put under control and put into a state of psychological vulnerability” by the use of macabre voodoo rites to guarantee they would pay off their travel debts, police said.

In recent decades, other Nigerian women forced into prostitution into Italy told authorities and social workers that the voodoo rituals made them feared that defying their criminal handlers would cause bad fortunes for their families.

The crime syndicate used a combination of methods to pump their ill-gained revenues back into Nigeria, mostly in real estate there, Italian authorities said.

The criminals used 11 teams of cash couriers, who sometimes hid wads of money inside the retractable handles of luggage or inside pasta packages to elude searches at Italy's airports, the police said.

Police said measures by Italian judicial authorities helped the young victims break “the ties of physical-psychological coercion which kept them bound" to their exploiters.

Comments / 0

Related
International Business Times

Leaked Video Shows Russian Inmates Raped, Tortured On 'Conveyor Belt Of Torture'

A new leaked video of a Russian jail in the Saratov region showed at least five inmates being abused and raped inside a “torture chamber.”. The footage showed the inmates being urinated on and raped by male prisoners in OT-B-1, a prison hospital in the Saratov region dubbed as Russia’s “conveyor belt of torture,” according to prisoner rights group Gulagu.net.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Prostitution#Organized Crime#Southern Italy#Nigerian#Italian
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fort Wayne Journal Gazette

Prison gun battle leaves 68 dead

QUITO, Ecuador – A prolonged gun battle between rival gangs inside Ecuador's largest prison early Saturday left at least 68 inmates dead in the latest violence to hit the Litoral Penitentiary, which recently saw the country's worst prison bloodbath. The fighting lasted for almost eight hours in the lockup in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Human Trafficking
Country
Germany
The Independent

Wife of Mexican drug lord El Mencho arrested

The wife of an infamous Mexican cartel boss has been arrested by authorities in the west of the country on suspicion of running the fiances for the fierce Jalisco New Generation cartel (CJNG). Rosalinda Gonzalez-Valencia, according to a joint statement from Mexico’s attorney general, defence department and national intelligence agency on Tuesday, was captured in Zapopan, Jalisco, on Monday afternoon. She is the husband of “El Mencho”, or Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes, who is head of CJNG and on the run from authorities in Mexico and the neighbouring United States. Her arrest by Mexican solders was described as “a significant blow...
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Mexican cartel hangs six more bodies in brutal turf war

A vicious Mexican drug cartel has sent another ominous message to its rivals, hanging six bodies from a bridge and a nearby tree in the midst of a violent turf war. The grisly discovery comes after nine bodies were hung from an overpass last week in the central Mexican state of Zacatecas.
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

At least 68 inmates killed in bloody battle between Ecuadorian prison gangs

At least 68 inmates were killed and 25 more injured when two rival gangs exchanged gunfire and detonated explosives inside of an Ecuadorian prison on Saturday. Over 900 law enforcement officers spent most of the day trying to quell the violence — which lasted for around 8 hours — at the Litoral Penitentiary in the coastal city of Guayaquil, which officials have linked to international drug cartels.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

Notorious Haiti gang frees two of 17 kidnapped missionaries after weeks

Two of the 17 missionaries kidnapped in Haiti more than a month ago have been released, Haiti police and the U.S.-based religious organization they worked for said Sunday. The group, which includes 16 Americans and a Canadian, was kidnapped on Oct. 16 by a notorious gang east of Haiti’s capital. Sunday marked their 37th day in captivity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Charleston Press

55-year-old man attended “Corona party” to contract the virus and build natural immunity to get Covid-19 pass, gets infected and dies

Despite the fact that governments around the world are doing everything in their power to vaccinate as many people as possible against Covid-19 free of charge, there are millions of vaccine hesitant people who decide not to get the vaccine for many different reasons. Many countries are now allowing only...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Kurdish woman who wanted to live with husband-to-be in UK becomes first named Channel victim

A young woman who was trying to join her fiance in the UK has become the first victim of the mass drowning in the Channel to be identified. Maryam Nuri Hamdamin, who went by the nickname Baran, was a Kurdish student from northern Iraq in her early 20s.Her relative Krmanj Ezzat Dargali confirmed her identity to the BBC and The Times.He paid tribute to Maryam on Facebook by posting a photo of her at what appears to be her engagement party, and describing her in a poem as a “beautiful angel” who was a “romantic”.A photo published by the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ecowatch.com

Environmental Defender Missing in Mexico

An Indigenous environmental defender is missing in Mexico. Irma Galindo Barrios has been working to protect forests in the Mexican state of Oaxaca from illegal logging. She was last seen on October 27, and Indigenous communities in Mexico are demanding her safe return. "Please sign the petition to pressure Andrés...
AMERICAS
theurbannews.com

Go Ahead, Take Their Guns

We’ve already banned fully-automatic weapons, shoulder-fired missiles, and sawed-off shotguns, only used to kill humans. The AR-15’s and AK47’s should be next. Expect the gun control debate in America to really get hot over the next 12 months as Beto O’Rourke runs for governor of Texas. O’Rourke said, when running for president in 2019, “Hell yes, we’re going to take your AR-15, your AK-47!”
POLITICS
BBC

Trio 'organised mail order gun service' via Coventry Airport

Three men have been jailed for importing illegal firearms into the UK hidden in the post and trying to sell them, the National Crime Agency says. Officers found two semi-automatic pistols and bullets in a parcel disguised as car parts at Coventry Airport in January last year. The parcel, and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
citywatchla.com

Go Ahead, Take Their Guns. The US Would Be a Less Dangerous Place

O'Rourke said, when running for president in 2019, "Hell yes, we're going to take your AR-15, your AK-47!" And it's entirely time for this debate. America has just a bit more than 4 percent of the world's population, but, with more guns than people in our country, we have more than 40 percent of all the guns in civilian hands in the world.
POLITICS
ABC News

ABC News

462K+
Followers
117K+
Post
236M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy