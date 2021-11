Special tires or a spare tire? Which is the best option to deal with a flat tire? Why not both?. Torque News has done its level best to alert readers to the fact that many automakers are stealing the spare from new models. We can debate whether it makes sense to have no spare in a $50K SUV just because it’s electric, or whether any family vehicle should be sold without a spare. The bottom line is that many automakers are no longer supplying spare tires on many models. None of Tesla’s four models come with a spare.

CARS ・ 6 DAYS AGO