The hard-hit consumer travel market will have to wait a little longer to rebound to levels last seen prior to the global pandemic, according to a just-released report from Publicis Media's Zenith research division. Global advertising expenditure for the industry is expected to grow two to six times faster than the ad market as a whole over the next two years, with a 24% gain for 2021, and up 36% in 2022 and 19% in 2023, when it is expected to return to pre-COVID levels, according to Zenith's forecast.

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO