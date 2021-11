Now the players on the Nebraska women’s basketball team can say they have a win against in-state rival Creighton. That hadn’t happened before Wednesday for the current group of players, and Nebraska’s Sam Haiby didn’t like it. She wanted to be able to say that for at least a year the Huskers were the better team in the state. Creighton had defeated Nebraska five straight years.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO