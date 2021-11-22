ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

GoDaddy security breach exposes WordPress users' data

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HrwH3_0d3skOeM00

Nov 22 (Reuters) - Web hosting company GoDaddy Inc (GDDY.N) said on Monday email addresses of up to 1.2 million active and inactive Managed WordPress customers had been exposed in an unauthorized third-party access.

The company said the incident was discovered on Nov. 17 and the third-party accessed the system using a compromised password.

"We identified suspicious activity in our Managed WordPress hosting environment and immediately began an investigation with the help of an IT forensics firm and contacted law enforcement," Chief Information Security Officer Demetrius Comes said in a filing.

The company, whose shares fell about 1.6% in early trading, said it had immediately blocked the unauthorized third party, and an investigation was still going on.

(This story corrects second paragraph to say the incident was discovered on Nov. 17, not Sept. 6)

Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

TikTok agrees to $92M data breach settlement: Users are in for payday

TikTok users may be eligible for a share of $92 million after the social media company agreed to a class-action settlement. The settlement stems from 21 separate lawsuits accusing TikTok of violating federal and state law by collecting and using the personal data of users without “sufficient notice and consent.”
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
siliconangle.com

Data of 1.2M customers stolen in GoDaddy’s latest data breach

The data of up to 1.2 million GoDaddy Inc. customers who use the company’s managed WordPress hosting have been stolen in the latest data breach to involve the web hosting and domain registration provider. The latest security incident involving the high-profile company was only disclosed via a U.S. Securities and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Neowin

GoDaddy reports breach to the SEC, says investigation is still ongoing

Internet domain registrar and web hosting company, GoDaddy, has told the SEC that, last Wednesday, it noticed that its Managed WordPress hosting environment had been breached with the attacker using a compromised password to gain access. According to the filing, the unauthorised third-party has had access to a provisioning system in the legacy code base for Managed WordPress since September 6 and that user data was compromised.
ECONOMY
threatpost.com

200M Adult Cam Model, User Records Exposed in Stripchat Breach

The leak included model information, chat messages and payment details. A database containing the highly sensitive information on both users and models on the popular adult cam site StripChat were discovered online, left completely unprotected. The data exposure puts models and users at risk of extortion, violence and more. Stripchat...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Godaddy#Information Security#Wordpress#Godaddy Inc#Gddy N
siliconangle.com

Social Security numbers stolen in California Pizza Kitchen data breach

The Social Security numbers of more than 100,000 California Pizza Kitchen Inc. employees have been stolen in a data breach. According to a Nov. 15 regulatory filing the company lodged with the Office of the Maine Attorney General, the data breach was detected in September. How the data was stolen was not specified and described only as an “external data breach (hacking).”
CALIFORNIA STATE
Bank Info Security

GoDaddy Confirms Breach Affects 1.2 Million Customers

Web hosting giant GoDaddy confirms that it has suffered a data breach, which has affected about 1.2 million of its active and inactive Managed WordPress customers, according to an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. As a precaution, the company has reset passwords for customers who remained exposed.
INTERNET
securitymagazine.com

GoDaddy breach: Up to 1.2 million user records compromised

The email addresses, customer numbers and, in some cases, private SSL keys of GoDaddy users have been compromised in a data breach. An unauthorized third party gained access to the GoDaddy Managed WordPress hosting environment via a compromised password. The organization noticed suspicious activity on November 17 and contacted an IT investigative firm and law enforcement regarding the breach.
PUBLIC SAFETY
lifewire.com

GoDaddy Reveals Recent Hack Exposed 1.2 Million Accounts

Domain registrar and web hosting company GoDaddy revealed a recent hack that exposed up to 1.2 million people's WordPress information. According to a disclosure to the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company revealed that an "unauthorized third party" used a compromised password to gain access to its Managed WordPress hosting environment. GoDaddy determined the hacks began on September 6, 2021.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
Law.com

Robinhood Hit With Proposed Data Breach Class Action Over Hack Allegedly Impacting Millions of Users

This suit was surfaced by Law.com Radar. Read the complaint here. Robinhood, a stock trading app, was hit with a data breach class action Wednesday in California Northern District Court in relation to a Nov. 3 incident that allegedly exposed the personal information of millions of account holders. The suit was filed by Siri & Glimstad on behalf of current and former customers who claim that Robinhood failed to safeguard their personal information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:21-cv-08906, Cole et al. v. Fisher et al.
LAW
wccftech.com

GoDaddy Goes Down – September Breach Exposed Up to 1.2 Million Customers’ Data

GoDaddy has revealed that the domain registrar suffered a security breach that gave attackers access to the data of more than 1 million active and inactive Managed WordPress users. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), GoDaddy's chief information security officer, Demetrius Comes, said the company detected suspicious activity in its Managed WordPress hosting environment.
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

GoDaddy isn't the only web hosting firm caught up in mega breach

The recent GoDaddy breach that impacted more than 1.2 million users isn’t limited just to that web hosting company, but affected a whole slew of resellers. A day after the breach occured, the company announced how tsoHost, Media Temple, 123Reg, Domain Factory, Heart Internet, and Host Europe were also all affected.
TECHNOLOGY
ZDNet

Over a million WordPress sites breached

WordPress is far more than just blogs. It powers over 42% of all websites. So whenever there's a WordPress security failure, it's a big deal. And now GoDaddy, which is the top global web hosting firm with tens of millions more sites than its competition, reports that data on 1.2 million of its WordPress customers has been exposed.
TECHNOLOGY
securityintelligence.com

Data Breach Pulse Check: On-Prem Database Security

A recent industry study analyzed 27,000 on-prem databases across the globe, with surprising findings. In far too many cases, on-premises database security is weak. The good news is that you can manage the risk to cut down on the chance of a data breach. Nearly half (46%) of internal data...
SOFTWARE
ABC 15 News

GoDaddy says 1.2 million accounts impacted by September data breach

GoDaddy, the Tempe-based domain registrar and web hosting company, discovered a cyber intrusion in its system last week that exposed more than a million accounts, according to a filing made on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. GoDaddy said an unauthorized third party gained access to its Managed WordPress...
TECHNOLOGY
Searchengine Journal

Why GoDaddy Data Breach Of +1 Million Clients Is Worse Than Described

Over one million GoDaddy hosting customers suffered a data breach in September 2021 that went unnoticed for two months. GoDaddy described the security event as a vulnerability. Security researchers indicate that the cause of the vulnerability was due to inadequate security that did not meet industry best practices. The statement...
TECHNOLOGY
threatpost.com

GoDaddy Breach Widens to Include Reseller Subsidiaries

Customers of several brands that resell GoDaddy Managed WordPress have also been caught up in the big breach, in which millions of emails, passwords and more were stolen. The GoDaddy breach affecting 1.2 million customers has widened – it turns out that various subsidiaries that resell GoDaddy Managed WordPress were also affected.
TECHNOLOGY
CNET

Stop letting Facebook track you across the web: Off-Facebook Activity

If you haven't been using the Off-Facebook Activity privacy feature, now's the time to start. The tool, introduced by Facebook in 2019, lets you see and control data that apps and websites share with the platform -- and monitor the kind of information third-party apps can access. With the privacy...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

233K+
Followers
245K+
Post
115M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy