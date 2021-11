Handling children’s emotions can be very challenging on its own, but adding a divorce to the equation makes it even more challenging. As a family lawyer and a mother, I can attest to this truth. In my work as a family lawyer handling divorce and child custody cases in Bergen County and Monmouth County New Jersey, I have experienced situations involving families not knowing how to effectively manage complex emotions their children face as a result of their divorce. Some emotions you can expect to encounter include defiance, grief, or a change in their behavior. This article explains four ways to possibly help manage and cope with your children acting out in divorce:

