We have news that Tesla is releasing the Model Y Performance vehicle in China. This is the first time China will see this vehicle and is good news for Tesla. The Model Y Performance is one of Tesla's fastest vehicles with a base price of $59,960. It can go 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, has a range of 303 miles, and a top speed of 155 mph. Orders in the U.S. are about 4 months of a backlog to February of 2022 (from November 2021). Tesla was showing signs of making this mover earlier in the week and we've seen price hikes across the board for all other Tesla vehicles.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO