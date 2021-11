PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — After a few rounds of snow showers last night, we are dry this morning, but some roads and overpasses could be icy especially north. Warm air from the south is moving in so a lot of areas in Pittsburgh and south are above the freezing mark and waking up to just wet roadways. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Freeport in Armstrong County picked up 3.5″ and others north about 1-3″ last night. Expect just a few flurries around today and even a few rain and snow showers. Areas north could get a few more rounds of lake effect...

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 HOURS AGO