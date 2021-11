And so, behind a pair of road wins over the weekend, Marquette volleyball moved to 23-4 overall and 14-2 in the Big East. The Golden Eagles defeated Xavier 3-1 (25-20, 15-25, 25-18, 25-21) on Saturday before heading to Indianapolis on Sunday and coming away with a 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-17) win over Butler. Those were the final two road matches of the regular season for the Golden Eagles, and the next time they start a match away from the McGuire Center will (presumably) be in the NCAA tournament.

