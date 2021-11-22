ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Holmes defends beliefs in Theranos technology at her fraud trial

Gazette
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, Calif. (Reuters) -Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes defended her leadership at the now-defunct blood-testing startup on Monday, telling jurors at her fraud trial she had confidence in the company's technology and had seen positive results from early studies. Holmes' second day of testimony was part of the defense...

gazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
Gephardt Daily

Theranos founder Holmes touts high hopes of failed startup at fraud trial

Nov. 23 (UPI) — Elizabeth Holmes resumed testifying in her high-profile fraud trial Monday in San Jose, answering questions from defense attorneys about her high hopes as founder of the failed startup Theranos. Holmes, 37, briefly took the stand in a surprise move shortly before court recessed on Friday and...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
East Bay Times

Theranos trial: Elizabeth Holmes concludes Day 2 of testimony, defending herself against the most damning evidence

Taking the witness stand for a second day of testimony, Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes sought to show that major pharmaceutical companies had indeed worked with her failed blood-testing company — an attempt to overcome some of the most damaging evidence the jury has heard so far about Theranos’ accuracy issues, including testimony from representatives of two major pharma firms suggesting Holmes distributed reports to her investors with logos stolen from their companies.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Independent

Elizabeth Holmes: Disgraced start-up founder to return to stand to defend herself at Theranos trial

Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes will return to the stand next week to give further testimony about her defunct blood-testing start-up which was once valued at $9billion.Lawyers for the 37-year-old entrepreneur had previously declined to say whether they would call her as a witness to defend against charges that she duped investors into funding her doomed biotech company.But for an hour before the close of court on Friday, she removed her mask and took the stand in San Jose, California after the prosecution rested its case.Ms Holmes has pled not guilty to 11 counts of wire fraud, with each...
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

Elizabeth Holmes takes the stand in her criminal fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Fallen Silicon Valley star Elizabeth Holmes, accused of bamboozling investors and patients about her startup Theranos and its medical device that she said would reshape health care, took the witness stand late Friday in her trial for criminal fraud. The surprise decision to have Holmes...
The Verge

In her Theranos fraud case, Elizabeth Holmes is speaking for herself

Elizabeth Holmes, her hair down and her makeup muted relative to her Theranos days, spelled her name for the court. After the prosecution rested its case in the morning, the defense called her as their third witness, about an hour before the end of the day. She wore a navy blazer with a white blouse — not one of the famous black turtlenecks has made an appearance in court during the months the case against her has dragged on.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elizabeth Holmes
Daily Mail

Elizabeth Holmes' attorneys ask judge to acquit the disgraced Theranos founder citing 'insufficient evidence' as prosecution in her fraud trial rests after 11 weeks and 29 witnesses

The defense in Elizabeth Holmes' fraud trial pushed for her acquittal on Friday, citing concerns over the prosecution's case. Amy Mason Saharia, who is representing Holmes, alleged the case presented to the jury by the government over the past 11 weeks 'is insufficient on every element on every count'. Throughout...
LAW
Gazette

Biden told it will take two weeks to have definitive data on Omicron variant

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The top U.S. infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told President Joe Biden on Sunday it will take about two weeks to have definitive information on the new coronavirus variant Omicron that has sparked new travel restrictions and shaken financial markets. Biden, returning to Washington following the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wire Fraud#Startup#Novartis Ag#Reuters#The Wall Street Journal
Gazette

Any civil rights lawsuit against Kyle Rittenhouse 'will fail,' legal analysts say

Following the jury's acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse, the teenager who beat felony homicide charges over the deaths of two protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, legal analysts contend any follow-up civil rights case "will fail" if prosecutors push for one. The verdict prompted a condemning response from the likes of House Judiciary...
Gazette

Pfizer and BioNTech: Vaccine against new COVID-19 strain can be produced in 100 days

A vaccine that protects against the omicron variant of COVID-19 could be made within 100 days, Pfizer and BioNTech announced Friday. Pfizer said it is working to adapt the vaccine and monitoring for emerging strains of the virus, the most recent of which, B.1.1.529, known as "omicron," was discovered by the World Health Organization in South Africa. BioNTech also said it is monitoring the highly transmissible "variant of concern."
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Minnesota Reformer

CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in

It’s a practice long complained of. CVS Health and other massive corporations often use their pharmacy middleman subsidiaries to force people to get the most expensive class of drugs from the businesses’ own mail-order pharmacies. Some call the practice “patient steering.” CVS and companies such as UnitedHealth and ExpressScripts/Cigna say the arrangements save patients money. […] The post CVS sometimes forces people to use its pharmacies. Now the Supreme Court will weigh in appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
theridgewoodblog.net

Pfizer board member Says Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th

CNBC, coronavirus, COVID19, endemic phase of this virus., Pfizer, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb, The Covid-19 pandemic could be over. Englewood Cliffs NJ, Pfizer board member Dr. Scott Gottlieb told CNBC’s “Squawk Box” on Friday. The Covid-19 pandemic could be over in the U.S. by the time President Joe Biden’s workplace vaccine mandates take effect on January 4th.
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
Best Life

This Is When the Pandemic Will Finally Be Over, Former FDA Head Now Says

When COVID vaccinations were first introduced in the U.S. nearly a year ago, many experts predicted that they would quickly bring about the end of the pandemic. Sadly, vaccination rates slowed dramatically over the summer, right as the fast-spreading Delta variant hit. While the U.S. has now gotten something of a hold on Delta's surge—as both COVID cases and hospitalizations have fallen by 7 and 10 percent in the last week, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)—the country is still far from the earlier prediction that the pandemic would be fully contained in 2021. But with vaccine mandates, child vaccinations, and booster shots, a lot of progress has been made in our fight against COVID in just the past few months, allowing experts to now have a clearer picture of exactly when the pandemic will finally be over.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy