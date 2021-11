If there's one thing we've learned in the NFL this season, other than it's totally unpredictable, it's that Jonathan Taylor is legit. Before Week 11, the people trumpeting him as an MVP candidate seemed to be just making a lot of noise. But what he did to Buffalo in a blowout win last week was the best individual performance in the league this year, and absolutely should have him in consideration as the league's best player in 2021.

