New Amazon Web Services Chief says company still has the edge over emerging competition

What’s the meaning of Christmas? For many, it’s about feasting, family, and napping while watching the cricket. But for e-commerce giants like Amazon, Christmas is the most lucrative time of the year. During the 2020 holiday season, Amazon processed more than A$6.6 billion in sales. And for the warehouse and shipping workers who actually get these purchases to their destinations, the run-up to Christmas means long hours and more demanding work, often under poor conditions and with little job security. In our research project on “automated precarity”, we are trying to learn more about workers’ experiences to understand whether...

ECONOMY ・ 9 HOURS AGO