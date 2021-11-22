ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Just plane crazy

Telegraph
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe holidays are fast approaching and with so many people now vaccinated against COVID-19 that means there will be an onslaught of passengers soon at the nation’s busiest airports. Many say the numbers might even reach pre-pandemic levels. That means an increase in knuckleheaded travelers too. So just in...

www.thetelegraph.com

Best Life

If You Hear This on Your Plane, It Might Be an Emergency, Flight Attendant Warns

There are few phobias more common than a fear of flying, but even if you don't consider yourself an anxious flyer, it's easy to get spooked when you're on a plane. A moment of heavy turbulence can send even the most experienced flyer into a sudden panic. Fortunately, there are signs to look out for when it comes to actual in-air emergencies. A flight attendant just warned passengers that there is one sound in particular that might signal trouble ahead. Read on to find out what you should listen for on your next flight.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Ask for This One Favor on a Plane, Flight Attendants Warn

Over the last year and a half, it's safe to say that air travel has hit some serious turbulence. But throughout the ups and downs of the pandemic, flight attendants have kept their heads high. Whether they're bringing a cart full of snacks to each row or explaining the mask policy, flight attendants work hard to ease their passengers' stress, no matter what challenges arise along the way. But regardless of how much you rely on flight attendants when traveling, they can't say yes to every question you ask. In fact, there's one particular task that flight attendants can't help you with, even though you probably expect them to. Read on to find out the one favor you should never ask a flight attendant.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Never Do This When Booking a United or Delta Flight, Experts Warn

Major U.S. airlines have had a tumultuous last couple years, as the COVID pandemic effectively halted air travel for most people in the country. But as more and more people get back into the groove of flying, airfare prices are rising accordingly. United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby recently warned travelers that they are likely to see price hikes soon, especially with a major increase in travel over the holidays. Experts say there are things you can do to avoid making your trip even more expensive, and one comes down to the way you book your ticket. Read on to find out what you should never do when booking a flight on United or Delta.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Flight 587: The deadly plane crash that shook the nation

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
ACCIDENTS
Lifehacker

How to Pee on a Plane Without Being Disgusted

The holidays are fast approaching, and many of us are about to fly for the first time in nearly two years. We could all use a refresher on air travel tips and tricks, like the right time to use the bathroom on an airplane, or how to eat on a plane without getting sick.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Arriving This Early Before Your Flight Is Now "Critical," Experts Warn

The many struggles at airports around the country have been well documented in recent months, as major airlines have seen delays and cancellations on a massive scale. In recent weeks alone, Southwest Airlines and American Airlines each canceled thousands of flights in high-profile snafus due in large part to staffing shortages brought on by the pandemic. All of the drama for passengers around the country is only expected to get worse in the coming weeks, with demand for holiday travel surging and airlines trying to beef up their employee rosters and trim their schedules in the hopes of minimizing disruptions. If you are scheduled to travel in the midst of the mayhem, you'll want to make a plan to move through the process as smoothly and proactively as possible to get where you're going. Read on to find out how early experts suggest you arrive for your holiday flights.
LIFESTYLE
harlanonline.com

Cancun trip turns into COVID nightmare

CANCUN, MEXICO – A nightmare of a situation continues to play out for a Harlan woman whose husband died from COVID-19 while vacationing in Cancun, Mexico, and she’s facing difficulties having the body released from the country to be brought home to the United States. It’s a cautionary tale, said...
HARLAN, IA
Best Life

Never Do This in an Airplane Bathroom, Experts Warn

It's natural to want to kick back and relax when you're flying—especially if you're on a cross-country or international flight. You might want to turn your plane seat into a home away from home for a few hours. But experts warn that you shouldn't get too comfortable. Despite airlines creating stringent rules amid the COVID-19 pandemic, flight attendants and frequent fliers say they're still seeing people doing this "don't." Read on to find out what you should never do in an airplane bathroom.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Indy100

Expert reveals the two words you should never say on a plane

Remaining sensible is always an important thing to do when you are on a plane flight but no matter what you do there is one thing that you should never tell a member of the cabin crew. Willis Orlando is a senior product operations specialist at the insider-intel platform Scott’s...
LIFESTYLE
Upworthy

Twitter user warns people to beware of 'over-friendly, chatty seat neighbors' on flights in viral thread

Translator, journalist and blogger Unigwe Chidalu from Lagos, Nigeria, recently shared a story of how a woman narrowly escaped becoming an accessory to a drug-smuggling attempt. In a Twitter thread that has been viewed by thousands on the social media platform, Chidalu urged those traveling by plane to be careful around overly friendly seatmates. The story revolves around a woman traveling to Dubai who was asked by her seatmate—an older woman—to help put her bag in the overhead luggage compartment. While most of us would've immediately obliged such a request, the story eventually reveals how doing so could potentially put one in great danger.
LIFESTYLE
The Independent

Flight attendant demonstrates ‘genius’ gravity trick for handing out snacks on plane

One US flight attendant has demonstrated an unorthodox method of handing out snacks to passengers - using the plane’s upwards tilt to slide snacks down the aisle.The quirky service style was filmed by TikTok user @ToxxicTinkerbell on a Southwest Airlines flight.The passenger initially captioned the video: “The stewardess said ‘here at Southwest we believe in working smarter not harder’ - then used gravity to her advantage.”She later re-posted the video without music so her followers could appreciate the cabin crew’s witty commentary.“Keep passing ’em back,” a female crew member is heard saying over the tannoy as the bright yellow packets...
LIFESTYLE
New York Post

Why passengers are paying to board flights last instead of first

Passengers are paying extra to board flights last, despite people often rushing to be the first onto the plane. A travel expert has revealed they could be VIP travelers. Gilbert Ott, who runs the God Save The Points blog, said celebrities and A-listers often prefer to board last. He asked...
CELEBRITIES
FodorsTravel

Flight Attendant: “These Are the Weirdest Pre-Flight Superstitions I’ve Seen”

Passengers and flight attendants reveal the most unique pre-flight superstitions, from kissing to twirling to traveling with stuffed toys. Before each flight, flight attendants witness some interesting and, well, odd superstitious actions that passengers will take to ensure they have a safe journey. Airlines are even in on the game, with most avoiding row or flight number 13 and some airports skipping gate 13 altogether. Whether it’s something learned as a child, taught by a fearful flying friend, or a habit developed as an adult to help a favorite sports team win—passengers’ pre-flight superstitions run the gamut from curious to downright hilarious.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
generalaviationnews.com

It was like a tornado in the plane

The pilot reported that, during the approach to the airport in Lamar, Colorado, the Czech Aircraft Works’ Sportscruiser’s canopy opened, and he was distracted “because it was like a tornado in the plane.”. He attempted to hold the canopy closed and in the confusion the airplane hit the ground short...
LAMAR, CO
The Gainesville Sun

The rule for unruly passengers? One strike and you're off the plane. Permanently.

You’re currently reading “Our view,” which is one of two perspectives in Today’s Debate.For a counterpoint, read “Unfriendly skies: Stressed passengers, not alcohol, are why conflicts on planes have soared.” A passenger uses a racial slur to berate an African-American flight attendant over wearing a mask. Another on a separate flight pummels a flight attendant's face, knocking out two teeth. And on a third flight, a passenger lies on the floor, grabs a flight attendant by the ankles and pushes his head under...
LIFESTYLE

