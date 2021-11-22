What’s open or closed in South Florida for the Thanksgiving holidays

Amy Ross, left and Robin Rubin greet visitors who pick up Thanksgiving meals on Sunday at the Jewish Federation of South Palm Beach County campus in Boca Raton. Volunteers picked up hundreds of meals which were distributed to needy and elderly families. Joe Cavaretta / South Florida/Sun Sentinel

Here’s what is will be open and closed in Broward, Palm Beach and Miami-Dade counties on Thanksgiving Day, and the Friday following the holiday.

South Florida

Federal offices and most banks will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Post offices are closed and there will be no regular mail delivery Thanksgiving Day..

Stock Markets: The NYSE and Nasdaq are closed Thanksgiving Day and will close at 1 p.m. Friday. The Bond Markets are closed Thanksgiving Day and are open Friday, closing early at 2 p.m..

Tri-Rail will operate on a weekend schedule Thanksgiving Day. To find train schedules, call Tri-Rail customer service at 800-874-7245 or visit tri-rail.com

Broward County

For services in specific cities and towns, please contact the city office directly.

Government/Schools

Public schools are closed and most colleges and universities will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

The 17th Judicial and Circuit and County Courts and the Administrative Office of the Courts will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Services

Broward County Animal Care and Adoption Center will be closed Thanksgiving Day. In the event of animal attack or bite, call 911. For lost or found cats or dogs, call 954-359-1313, ext. 9273.

The Broward County Landfill at 7101 SW 205th Ave., Fort Lauderdale, will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Florida Department of Health in Broward County office, including the DOH-Broward vaccination sites and testing sites, will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Friday. broward.floridahealth.gov/

There is no garbage, bulk and recycling pickup Thanksgiving Day. Residents of all other Broward municipalities should contact their city or hauler directly for scheduling information.

Entertainment

All branches of the county library system will be closed Thanksgiving Day.

Broward County regional and neighborhood parks, and natural areas will be open, with the exception of Deerfield Island Park and the Markham Park Target Range, which will be closed per normal operating schedule.

Transportation

Broward County Transit will operate on a Sunday/holiday service schedule on Thanksgiving Day. Call 954-357-8400 (TTY 954-357-8302) or visit broward.org/bc .

Palm Beach County

For services in specific cities and towns, please contact the city office directly.

Government/Schools

Public schools, and colleges and universities, are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Courts: 15th Judicial Court — no court events scheduled Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Services

There is no trash pickup in the county on Thanksgiving Day. Residents of all municipalities should contact their city or hauler directly for scheduling information.

Health Care District of Palm Beach County’s Lantana Clinic, at 1250 Southwinds Drive, will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Entertainment

All branches of the county library system will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Parks and natural areas will be open.

Transportation

Palm Tran: Bus service will operate on a Sunday schedule on Thanksgiving Day and a weekday schedule on Friday. Administrative offices will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Miami-Dade County

For services in specific cities and towns, please contact the city office directly.

Government/Schools

Public schools, colleges and universities are closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Courts: 11th Judicial Circuit will be closed Thanksgiving Day and Friday.

Services

Regularly scheduled waste collection will occur.

Entertainment

The county library system will be closed.

Miami-Dade regional and neighborhood parks and natural areas will be open.

Transportation

Local bus, METRORapid and METRORail will run on a Sunday schedule. 713-635-4000 or 713-635-6993 (TDD).