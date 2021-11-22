ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Forever Home: Meet 12-year old Andrew

By Michelle Dunaway
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37zG6O_0d3sii2M00

In Forever Home, we meet a child living in the foster care system who needs a permanent home filled with love, structure and acceptance. Today we introduce you to sweet Andrew, a little guy with big dreams.

12-year old Andrew already knows that he wants to be a police officer when he grows up. He says he wants to help people who have a need. Sergeant Dan Adams from the Grand Rapids Police Department gave the young man a VIP tour - covering everything from central dispatch to recruit training.

Andrew is sweet, curious and caring - he loves to have fun. Legos are his favorite, but he also enjoys sports like hockey and soccer. And like so many other kids his age, Andrew loves Minecraft.

Andrew needs a forever family to share simple moments with.

He would do well with or without other children and any he thinks furry friends are fabulous, especially cats... because "they're cuddly and make me happy."

He says spaghetti is his favorite food, but dreams of living in a world of unlimited ice cream, marshmallows and chocolate!

A great listener and a quick learner, Andrew is on his way to becoming an expert marksman - he was a natural in these training exercises.

He is looking forward to snow, Christmas and has dreams of being able to celebrate all holidays with a family who loves him.

If you are interested in giving Andrew a forever home, call 855-694-7301 or click here.

#Forever Home
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

