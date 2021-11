READING - In the spirit of the day, there were leftovers from Tuesday’s Select Board meeting. Meg Aki of the Metropolitan Area Planning Council was back before the board to discuss the town’s energy reduction plan, one of the five criteria Reading needs to complete its Green Community application by Dec. 31. The 30 pages presented in the Select Board packet reflect what the town and school department has done, and needs to do, in order to secure Green Community status. Reading has completed the four other criteria.

READING, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO