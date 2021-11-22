PHOTOS: Opening weekend Buck Tales

The dates for deer hunting season range across the United States. However, as we plunge further into fall, more and more Outsiders nationally head out to blinds and tree stands, anxious to bring home game. And perhaps a trophy buck or two. Now, we look forward to seeing hunters’ most...
From the Associated Press — A 10-point buck sought sanctuary inside a southern Michigan church on opening day of the state’s firearm deer hunting season. Pastors at Grace Sturgis encountered the buck inside the church’s auditorium on Monday before it leapt through a window and back into the wild. A video the church posted on Facebook shows the buck wandering around the church. Pastors Amanda and Luke Eicher and Justin Wickey erected barricades in a hallway to try to keep him from the rest of the church. At one point, it climbed stairs to a balcony. The buck didn’t appear to have any gunshot wounds and was bleeding just a bit, apparently because of the broken glass.
Minnie Fullerton's unforgettable piebald buck is the perfect example of practicing good patience. With a lot of self-discipline and patience, I waited years for a dream buck. For the last few years when my husband Lindy and I would sift through trail camera photos of the target bucks on our hunting property, I’d pass the baton back to him, his friends and my daughter. This was the property where my husband shot his first buck, my daughter shot her first buck and where I’d eventually shoot my first buck.
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nearly 90,000 deer were harvested during the opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season on Saturday and Sunday, according to the Missouri Department of Conservation. Of the 89,861 deer harvested, 54,415 were antlered bucks, 7,187 were button bucks, and 28,259 were does. Last year, hunters checked 80,744 deer […]
Forty or 50 years ago, the .30-30 was one of the most-popular deer rifles. Now, with newer calibers providing better ammunition, the world of deer rifles has changed. • 6.5 Creedmoor – This cartridge has received more press than other deer rifle cartridges, since hunters are enjoying taking deer at ranges of 400-500 yards. But honestly, the 6.5 Creedmoor isn’t that much of an improvement over the 7mm-08.
Do mature rutting bucks taste worse than those shot outside the rut? It seems like every deer hunter has their story of a trophy buck that made for a great mount but terrible eats. Some hunters swear up and down that rutting bucks just taste “rancid.” But is that simply deer hunting lore, or is it true that mature bucks killed during the rut taste “off.” I’m not one for clickbait, so, in short: Yes, venison from a rutting buck generally does taste worse. But why exactly? The reasons may surprise you. And there are some things you should know about minimizing that “rutty” venison flavor.
Check out photos from Youth Hunting season 2021 in the Express on 11-4-21. If you would like to have your deer photo published, send it to sports@newportvermontdailyexpress.com with any relative information.
Do you have a hunting photo you’d like to share with Herald readers? Send jpeg photos to Brad Dokken at bdokken@gfherald.com. Please include the hunter’s name, town of residence and general area the game was taken.
When you wake up in our part of America, you never know what you might wake up to. One Midwestern family heard a ruckus in front of their house and realized two big white-tail bucks were in a mortal battle over a doe. I'll allow the family the chance to...
It betrays us but it also betrays them. Somehow one would think that life and death in the deer woods would depend on substantial, strong, rugged, tangible things like trees and earth and our machines. But what so often saves a whitetail's life is that fickle breeze, blowing from the...
Whitetails go through many changes throughout the hunting season — food, cover, hormones, weather. If you want to be where the whitetails are, you have to shift with them. Steve Bartylla explains deer patterns in this episode of Hunt ’em Big. Season 7. Episode 12.
Rose and Mark Clowes continue to marvel at what’s going on in the woods behind their home in Sidney. You may recall their previous trail camera submission, which showed a white-tailed doe, reared up on its hind legs, flailing its front legs at another deer in a show of dominance.
Aaron Dohmen of Hastings didn't think he would be raking leaves on opening day of Minnesota's traditional deer season. But by 11:15 a.m. Saturday he was standing at a DNR checkpoint along the Mississippi River, admiring a dandy eight-point buck he harvested on a small patch of land he owns near New Trier. In a matter of minutes, a volunteer veterinary student removed lymph nodes from the deer's neck. The procedure put Dohmen in compliance with a mandatory, opening-weekend testing requirement to help state wildlife officials fight chronic wasting disease (CWD). For data purposes, he pinpointed the location of his kill for the DNR and was free to go.
I admit it. I was just about ready to quit. Yeah, that’s me, the same guy who writes so passionately about deer hunting and all the joys it brings. I was spent. If you’ve hunted much, you probably have experienced similar emotions. I try each fall to carve out considerable...
Rain bothers hunters, not deer. Gear up and share the woods with whitetails on rainy days. Nothing puts a "damper" on deer camp like the chatter of a hard rain on the roof. Suddenly, no one wants to get up, no one wants to go out, and everyone sits around lamenting the loss of a good hunting day.
Coyotes are on the move, but DNR says sightings are no cause for alarm. Indiana residents are more likely to see them during wintertime. Coyotes become more active during winter as the young leave their families to find a new home and begin breeding. Coyotes may look larger than they...
Kentucky hunter Josh Mchatton knows Halloween is a great day to be in a stand if you want to kill a big buck. Even though he hadn’t had a shooter on camera in his spot for a few weeks, he hustled to get ready and head to the woods as soon as he got home from a family camping trip the last day of October.
Last week as I pulled up to a stoplight I noticed a truck in the adjoining lane. I was envious. The driver had obviously seen success earlier that morning as a deer laid in the bed. He intentionally left the tailgate down for others to see. Behind him were two women in a sedan intently staring at the lifeless animal. Although I could not hear what they were saying, I could tell by their actions they were not overly impressed by the public display.
REGION – Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking hunters to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey. The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears, or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November regular season. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
ELKINS, W.Va. — As hunters head into the woods for the 2021 buck season, don’t be alarmed if you happen to spot a deer wearing a collar. “All the collared deer are legal as long as you are hunting legally. We don’t want anyone to look at a collared deer and think twice. Don’t let the collar influence your decision. If you want to harvest that deer, go ahead,” said Brett Skelly, Assistant Deer Project Leader for the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources.
Comments / 6