One of our favorite things about Maine is the availability of local goods and produce. Maine residents love sharing with the community, and that’s just one of the reasons we’re lucky to call the state home. This can be seen in the many farmers markets that exist across the state. The only problem is that […] The post The Roadside European Farmers Market In Maine Offers Delicacies From All Over The World appeared first on Only In Your State.

MAINE STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO