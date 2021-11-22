ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana Pacers at Chicago Bulls odds, picks and predictions

By Nathan Beighle
 6 days ago
The Indiana Pacers (7-11) travel to United Center Monday to take on the Chicago Bulls (12-5). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Pacers vs. Bulls odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets.

The Pacers have been disappointing this season despite having one of the best five-man starting units in the Eastern Conference. With guards Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert recently returned they should match up well with Chicago.

The Pacers beat the New Orleans Pelicans by 17 in their last outing, but are just 2-9 on the road which doesn’t bode well for their trip to Chicago. Indiana is 9-9 against the spread (ATS) and 6-12 on the over/under (O/U).

The Bulls added G Lonzo Ball, G Alex Caruso and F DeMar DeRozan in the offseason and have been one of the league’s most surprising teams, currently sitting atop the Eastern Conference.

The Bulls are winners of two straight games and have an impressive 6-2 record at home. They’re 12-5 ATS and 7-10 O/U. This will be the two team’s first matchup this season.

Pacers at Bulls odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports' betting odds for a full list.

  • Money line: Pacers +133 (bet $100 to win $133) | Bulls -165 (bet $165 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Pacers +3.5 (-108) | Bulls -3.5 (-112)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 210.5 (O: -107 | U: -115)

Pacers at Bulls key injuries

Pacers

  • F T.J. Warren (Navicular) out

Bulls (not officially submitted)

  • C Nikola Vucevic (reconditioning) out

Pacers at Bulls odds, lines, picks and predictions

Prediction

Bulls 108, Pacers 105

PASS on the money line.

While I like the Bulls to win here, especially at home, the -165 just isn’t worth the risk. The Pacers have a deep and talented roster as well, and the Bulls will again be without starting All-Star-caliber Vucevic who is reconditioning after testing positive for COVID-19 in early November.

“LEAN” slightly to the PACERS +3.5 (-108) as their lineup is deep and has talent. Also, C Myles Turner, who has led the league in shots many times, should be able to make his presence felt against the Bulls guard-heavy play.

Indiana averages the most blocks per game while the Bulls average 55.1% of their points from two-point range, the fourth-highest rate in the NBA.

The Pacers may have a sub-.500 record, but they have a zero net rating. In other terms, they lose more games than they win, but their losses are closer than their wins. They don’t get blown out.

It’s a lean at best, but the Pacers feel like the better play, especially given the absence of Vucevic.

BET the OVER 210.5 (-107) as both teams should be able to put points on the board.

The Pacers are one of the most underrated three-point shooting teams in the NBA. Everyone in their starting lineup, including rookie G Chris Duarte, can hit from deep.

They have the 15th-best offensive rating and the 10th-best offensive rebounding rate. The Bulls are in the bottom half of the league in defensive rebounding rate and those extra possessions should keep the game close and boost the score.

Both teams rank in the top ten in true shooting rate as well. While Unders have been hot this season, with all the starpower and scoring present here, the Over is the better bet.

