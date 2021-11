The IAG share price crashed hard on Friday. The drop happened after news of the Omicron emerged. We explain whether you should buy or sell this dip. The International Consolidated Airlines Group (LON: IAG) share price crashed by more than 14% on Friday as investors reflected on the new virus variant. The stock ended the week at 131p, which was the lowest level since December last year. It has fallen by more than 40% from its highest level this year.

MARKETS ・ 10 HOURS AGO