Great news for Cam fans out there – it’s looking like the former MVP QB might start against the Washington Football Team this coming Sunday afternoon in Uptown Charlotte. “You know, I think we’re probably trending that way to be quite honest with you. I’m not gonna probably pull that trigger ’til later,” Coach Rhule told NFL.com, when asked if Cam would start. “But I think, and I was pretty transparent the other day, in terms of wanting to push him into that role I think it’s good for our team. But we’re getting P.J. (Walker) ready as well. As I said, game plan wise, I think we could see a myriad of different things happen.”

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO