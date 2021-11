There are a number of ways a company can help its stock price increase. As a CEO or company director, you will naturally be interested in the long-term survival and prosperity of your company. This involves growing your business, maintaining and increasing profits, and increasing the overall value of your company. However, if you represent a limited company, with shareholders and stock that can be bought and sold on the financial markets, then you will also need to be concerned with boosting your company’s stock price.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO