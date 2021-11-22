ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Festival

MRL Replay | 11-22

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Thanksgiving item you’re most likely to forget. Compliments you...

klbjfm.com

NO CONTROL Radio Replay 11/20/21

Hard to believe the holidays are here, and we give thanks to the metals for all that we receive all year! We have plenty of new tunes this week from Comeback Kid, Cave Bastard, Mastodon, Allegaeon, Arch Enemy and Homegrown from Koningsor and Eagle Claw. Enjoy Your Turkey and dressing, we’ll be back for more next week!
MUSIC
Design Taxi

Walmart Pulls Toy Off The Shelf After It’s Found To Be Singing About Cocaine

When an Ontario grandmother brought an “educational toy” home from Walmart, she was shocked to find the cactus plushie swearing and singing songs about coke—no, not the drink, but the drug. “This toy uses swear words and talks about cocaine use. This is not what I ordered from my granddaughter,”...
Hello Magazine

Serena Williams twins in adorable dress and sneakers with daughter Olympia

Serena Williams loves featuring her daughter Olympia in her social media posts, and fans couldn't help but "aww" over her latest one. The tennis star shared a post on her Instagram featuring the mother and daughter pair as they donned some fall-appropriate attire. The two wore matching orange dresses that...
TENNIS
The Hollywood Gossip

Thomas Wells, Former X Factor Star, Dead After Horrifying Accident

The world of reality television is in mourning. Thomas Wells, who competed on The X Factor among other well-known singing competitions back in the day, died on November 13, his wife Jessica has confirmed on Facebook. He was 46 years old. "I feel like it's not real but I know...
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Carrie Underwood wows in lycra outfit you won't forget

Carrie Underwood appears to have a different outfit for just about every workout!. The country pop star recently shared a glimpse at her new holiday line for her activewear brand, CALIA, and one look really stood out. Carrie posted some photos from the collection on Instagram and a swipe through...
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Jillian Michaels Is Engaged to Fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto: 'So Grateful to Officially Call Her Mine'

The fitness trainer is set to marry fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto, PEOPLE can confirm. Michaels, 47, and Minuto, 36, got engaged on Saturday. "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep," Michaels tells PEOPLE.
CELEBRITIES
TVShowsAce

Lilah Roloff Traumatized By Latest Venture

Little People, Big World star Lilah Roloff is pretty freaked out by her family’s latest venture. What has the Roloff family done that traumatized the adorable two-year-old girl? Read on to find out. As we reported, Zach and Tori Roloff took their two kids, Jackson, 4, and Lilah, 2, to...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
TVShowsAce

‘The Little Couple:’ Jen Arnold Blasts Off With Will & Zoey Klein

The Little Couple star Jen Arnold along with her children Will and Zoey Klein blasted off the day after Thanksgiving. Turns out, the TLC family went on a fun family venture to NASA’s John F. Kennedy Space Center recently. According to Jen’s Instagram post, they went exploring with some other members of their family.
hotnewhiphop.com

Offset & Big Daddy Kane Connect At The Liquor Store

Thanksgiving weekend is a time to get together with friends and family, eat some good food, and more often than not, get drunk with your loved ones. It's a tradition in many households that could either lead to some family bonding or heated debates. That being said, liquor stores across the country have seen an influx of business over the past few days of people who are trying to stock up their liquor cabinets.
CELEBRITIES
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
Complex

6ix9ine Gifts Girlfriend Multiple Birkin Bags and $100K in Cash for Birthday

6ix9ine went above and beyond for his girlfriend Jade’s 25th birthday. Photos and videos from the night show the rapper giving the model multiple Birkin bags for her birthday, as well as thousands in cash, which he stowed in the purses themselves. Jade posted a series of images on Instagram, showing off her presents and a Rolls Royce.
CELEBRITIES
kiss951.com

Grimes Says She Has No Interest In Being Famous Anymore

Grimes is over being a celebrity. Canadian native Claire Elise Boucher, 33, took to Twitter to air out her qualms about being famous. She wrote, “I just have literally zero interest in being famous anymore. My job requires being on social media. It’s equivalent to an emotionally abusive relationship to hear countless times throughout the day about what a failure I am.. just in order to do my job on the most basic level.”
CELEBRITIES
People

Chrissy Teigen Recaps Her Sober Thanksgiving: 'First Time' I Could 'Enjoy Everyone Enjoying Dinner'

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend had a picture-perfect Thanksgiving!. The superstar couple — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — showed off their Turkey Day on Thursday, in a series of social media posts. Teigen also celebrated a milestone in her sobriety journey, sharing how this year's holiday looked different for her, explaining that it was "the first time I have ever been able to enjoy everyone enjoying dinner!!"
RECIPES
kiss951.com

What It Means To Dream About An Ex

Sometimes you can’t even escape your ex in your own dreams! You’ve probably heard before that dreams are metaphorical, which means that dreaming about your ex is probably not even about them. According to Elite Daily there’s a different meaning behind the reason for these dreams, depending on which ex you are dreaming about:
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
kiss951.com

Thanksgiving Facts You Probably Didn’t Know

Thanksgiving is this week, and while we all enjoy the food, time with family, and parades, how much do you really know about the holiday?. Here are some interesting facts about Thanksgiving that you may not know. Turkey wasn’t on the menu at the first Thanksgiving. Venison, duck, goose, oysters,...
NFL

