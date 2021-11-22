MRL Replay | 11-22

The fitness trainer is set to marry fiancée DeShanna Marie Minuto, PEOPLE can confirm. Michaels, 47, and Minuto, 36, got engaged on Saturday. "DeShanna is 'all the things' — beautiful, smart, funny, creative, quirky, passionate ... I could run down the list of adjectives. Those characteristics obviously attract you to someone. But it's the quality of their character that makes you think 'Thank God for this person laying next to me' every night when you fall asleep," Michaels tells PEOPLE.
