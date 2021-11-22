ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Flex LNG: Great Quarter And A 13% Dividend Yield

Seekingalpha.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFLEX LNG (FLNG) has reported strong quarterly results, and thanks to a very strong outlook for the current quarter, the company decided to boost its dividend massively. We'll review the quarter, the near- and longer-term outlook, and upgrade our fair value estimate based on the increased visibility of future earnings and...

seekingalpha.com

Comments / 0

Related
Seekingalpha.com

Dividend Harvesting: Week 38 Update, $3,800 Allocated, $249.72 In Annual Dividends Yielding 6.67% With 54 Positions

After 38 weeks and $3,800, the Dividend Harvesting Portfolio is generating $249.72 in estimated annual income and $20.81 in monthly estimated income. Week 40 is approaching, so please don't forget to leave suggestions as I will be allocating week 40's capital to investments suggested by the readers. I created a new portfolio tracker in Google Sheets which is really helpful as the pricing, dividends, and charts update automatically. This version will be available in the Barbell Capital marketplace service when it goes live. I have added a new feature that tracks how the annual dividend income changes with each week's investments. Thank you to @Charliedon'tsurf for that idea.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Sixth Street Specialty Lending declares $0.41 dividend

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX) declares $0.41/share quarterly dividend, in line with previous. Payable Jan. 14; for shareholders of record Dec. 15; ex-div Dec. 14. The company announced third quarter supplemental dividend of $0.07 per share to shareholders of record as of November 30, 2021, payable on December 31, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

GE sees $80B-plus in gross debt reduction by end of this year

General Electric (NYSE:GE) says it now expects to achieve more than $80B in gross debt reduction between the end of 2018 and the end of 2021, up from its $75B forecast from two weeks ago. The company says it is "on track to achieve deleveraging targets and deliver high-single-digit free...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

VIG: How This $66B Dividend Growth ETF Lost Its Appeal

In the past, VIG's trade-off was clear to me: a bit more in dividends and a bit less volatility, but a bit less in total returns. The Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG) appears designed with the dividend growth investor in mind - that is, one who wants to own a collection of dividend growth stocks rather than high-dividend-yielding stocks that may not be the safest. While this philosophy is one that I share, I feel compelled to remind readers that VIG is almost too similar to the S&P 500 right now, and I don't think you can count on it to outperform by much in a correction. I've found its growth rates to be much lower than anticipated. Therefore, I suggest investors start thinking about what they're gaining by investing in VIG and if that cash could be better used elsewhere in the dividend ETF world.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lng#Dividend Yield#Dividend Payments#Flex Lng#Flng
Seekingalpha.com

TriplePoint Venture Growth: 9% Yield, Outperforming The Market

As you may have noticed in our recent articles, we've been covering certain business development companies or BDCs in 2021. BDCs offer retail investors high yield exposure to private companies, and some of them, like TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), focus on companies which are already backed by other venture capital firms. These other firms don't want to lose their investments and will continue to support these companies. This has been crucial during the pandemic.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

BCAT: Attractive Discount, 6.42% Distribution Yield

BCAT was launched in September of 2020; the fund has moved to an attractive discount. Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist. BlackRock Capital Allocation Trust (BCAT) is a special fund offered by BlackRock (BLK) that allows the fund managers some incredible flexibility. The fund can invest just about anywhere it wants. That also includes various derivatives such as futures, swaps, and different options, whether it be an index or individual stock options.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF: Fueled Growth

Market conditions suggest that the ETF may continue to climb upwards. The price of Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (PSI) price has gained a solid 54% in the last 12 months. This increase has been fueled by chip shortages and rising demand. Matt Murphy, the CEO of Marvell Technology, has opined that these shortages are likely to continue beyond 2022, while AMD's CEO, Lisa Su, believes that the shortages will ease by the end of 2022. The biggest casualty of this supply shortage has been the automotive industry.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

XYLD: The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Generating 9% Forward Yields

XYLD has generated 101 consecutive distributions of income since its inception in June of 2013 by utilizing a covered call strategy. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) was created on 6/21/13, and since its inception, it's paid 101 consecutive distributions. Some investors dislike XYLD due to its mechanics of writing covered calls to generate option premium, which is then paid out as distributions. I personally like the investment approach that XYLD takes because I utilize a similar strategy by writing covered calls on boring dividend stocks I own to increase the income these investments generate. I wrote my first article on XYLD on 7/9/21, and since then, its price has appreciated by 0.73%. This is exactly what I want to see from a fund like XYLD, as trading sideways is all I want it to do. When I make investments for income-producing purposes, I am just looking for a vehicle that will trade sideways and generate consistent income. If you're looking for growth, XYLD isn't an ETF that will meet your investment needs. If you're looking for a continuous stream of income that's generated monthly, XYLD is an interesting fund to consider.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Seekingalpha.com

2 Fat Dividends For A Comfortable Retirement

Being comfortable is highly desirable, but many things can rob us of our comfort. What's your comfort zone? Consider it for a moment. For some, it's a quiet house, free of noise and bustle, where they can sit and relax. For others, it's the frantic ongoings, the feeling of the crowd moving, the sensation of being surrounded by humanity and not feeling alone that makes them comfortable.
ECONOMY
Seekingalpha.com

Pinduoduo slumps over 14% as Q3 revenue misses estimates

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) reports mixed third-quarter results that missed on revenue and beat on EPADS. Q3 revenues grew 61% on the year to $3.34B, well below the consensus of $4.03B. Adjusted EPADS was $0.34, coming in $0.30 ahead of consensus estimates. Average monthly active users increased 51% on the year to...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

Frontline Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

Frontline (NYSE:FRO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, November 29th, before market open. The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-155.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $74.49M (-69.9% Y/Y). Over the last 2 years, FRO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Seekingalpha.com

CEF Weekly Market Review: Mind Your CEF Expenses

We review CEF market valuation and performance over the third week of November and highlight recent market events. This article was first released to Systematic Income subscribers and free trials on Nov. 21. Welcome to another installment of our CEF Market Weekly Review where we discuss CEF market activity from...
MARKETS
Seekingalpha.com

IYR: Locked In A Neutral Trend

I had rated the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF as bullish in November 2020 when it was quoting at about $90. A trend is exactly that, and it's going to disappear. - Chuck Schuldiner. I had assigned a bullish rating to the iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) in November...
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

2 SWANs I'm Buying As Everyone Runs For The Exit

Recent market concerns around the COVID variant creates buying opportunities. Experienced investors know that investing is as much an art as it is a science. That's why savvy investors have learned to embrace uncertainty rather than shy away from it. Uncertainty creates opportunity for those who can see the "big picture" and gives the opportunity to acquire high-quality companies at bargain prices.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

U.S. stock futures, crude oil rise as investors watch for Omicron's effects

Futures for the three major U.S. stock averages rise as investors consider the potential effects of the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. Two South African health experts, including the doctor who first warned about Omicron, said the variant is showing mild symptoms so far. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization said it will take time to assess how dangerous it is.
INDUSTRY
Seekingalpha.com

Options Income Series: Earn High Income Safely And Consistently - November 2021

We explain why selling the cash-covered puts and covered calls is a safer choice and earns a high income. The market goes up, the market goes down, or the market stays flat; you can earn a consistently high income (10% or higher) with Options strategies. Sure, you have to play your cards safely and consistent with the market conditions. Also, nothing is 100% safe, especially in the investing world, but there are ways we can mitigate the risk and preserve our capital while earning a high income.
STOCKS
Reuters

Car parts group Faurecia cuts 2021 financial guidance

PARIS, Nov 29 (Reuters) - French automotive supplier Faurecia (EPED.PA) cut its guidance for the 2021 financial year, citing a drop in European automotive production, difficulties to adapt to stop-and-go generated costs, and one-off costs in the United States. The company now forecast 2021 sales of between 15-15.5 billion euros...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy