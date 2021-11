This is a press release from the Humboldt Senior Resource Center:. Humboldt Senior Resource Center (HSRC) is proud to announce that it will be participating in the 2021 Subaru Share the Love Event as a member of Meals on Wheels America – one of four national Share the Love charitable partners supported through the campaign. Between November 18, 2021 and January 3, 2022, Subaru of America will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of participating charities. As a Hometown Charity, HSRC has the opportunity to receive an additional $250 per vehicle from McCrea Subaru when designated by the buyer.

