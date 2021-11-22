ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peacock Renews Comedy Series ‘We Are Lady Parts’ for Season 2

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
Peacock announced on Monday that more episodes of “ We Are Lady Parts ” are officially on the way, renewing the music-infused comedy series for a second season.

“We Are Lady Parts” premiered on Peacock in May. The series follows a fictional Muslim female punk band that performs in London.

While Season 2 of “We Are Lady Parts” will arrive on Peacock in the U.S., new episodes will launch on Channel 4 in the U.K.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and excited to have the opportunity to make a second series of ‘We Are Lady Parts,'” series creator, director and writer Nida Manzoor said in a statement. “I can’t wait to delve back into the world of the band and go deeper into their lives. Expect more high jinks, more music, and more flights of fancy.”

“We Are Lady Parts” was recently nominated for two Gotham Awards, including breakthrough short format series and outstanding performance in a new series for Anjana Vasan. Manzoor will also receive the emerging talent award at the Rose d’Or Awards on Nov. 22.

The series originated in 2018 as part of Channel 4’s Comedy Blaps program — a “comedy sandpit” that produces pilots that, if successful, get developed into longer series. The show premiered in May to effusive praise from the U.K. press, which widely noted that the show’s subject matter is effectively unprecedented on British television, where harmful misconceptions about the Muslim community are still rife in programming

“‘We Are Lady Parts’ exploded onto our screens and into our hearts with irreverent humor, original storytelling and boundary-pushing comedy,” said Lisa Katz, president scripted content for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “We’re incredibly proud that this fan-favorite series was heralded as groundbreaking for Muslim representation on TV and can’t wait to continue on this journey with visionary creator Nida Manzoor and this beloved ensemble.”

“We Are Lady Parts” is produced by Working Title Television, which is part of NBCUniversal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group. The series is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

Manori Ravindran contributed to this story.

