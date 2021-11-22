ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

Article 16: UK won’t suspend Northern Ireland Brexit deal before Christmas, cabinet minister says

By Jon Stone
The Independent
The Independent
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ERKz8_0d3sfEMN00

The UK will not suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit agreement before Christmas, a Cabinet minister has said.

Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said the government would "absolutely not" trigger Article 16 before the end of the year.

The comments appear to signal a softening of the UK's strategy in Brexit talks over Northern Ireland.

Boris Johnson's government has been threatening to trigger Article 16 and effectively suspend the agreement if the EU does not make changes to it.

Brexit minister Lord Frost had previously said things would be settled by Christmas one way or another – effectively setting a deadline.

But Ms Trevelyan told the Telegraph newspaper: "I don't think anyone's calling Article 16 before Christmas, absolutely not."

Lord Frost, who has been shuttling back and forth to Brussels for talks with Brussels over the agreement, said last week that Article 16 was still on the table and had been since July.

Asked about Ms Trevelyan's comments Boris Johnson's spokesperson told a briefing of journalists in Westminster:

"Our preference remains to agree a negotiated solution if we can. Of course we will use Article 16, the safety mechanism, if solutions cannot be found.”

Asked directly whether the Government was willing to trigger Article 16 before Christmas, the spokesman replied: "I am not going to put a timetable on it.

"We continue to believe that the conditions for triggering that safety mechanism of Article 16 have been met.

"That remains the Government position. But we will look for a consensual, negotiated solution."

The Cabinet minister's comments could be interpreted in Brussels as the UK backing down from the brink.

Rhetoric emanating from the UK side has somewhat softened in recent weeks, with Boris Johnson's authority weakened by the ongoing second jobs sleaze scandal.

The UK wants the EU to change the agreement to remove barriers to trade between Northern Ireland and Great Britain.

The Northern Ireland Protocol was drawn up by Lord Frost and the EU two years ago to solve the problem of what would happen to the Irish border after Brexit. It came into force just at the beginning of this year.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Post-Brexit rules could see Christmas gifts held at customs due to paperwork ‘burden’

Almost everyone planning to send gifts abroad this Christmas is in the dark about the new rules for sending parcels from the UK to the European Union, a new survey suggests.Since the UK left the EU in January this year, new customs rules have been imposed on goods and gifts as the EU now treats post from the UK like that from any other non-EU country.Parcels with a value of more than £39 would be liable for fees. Gifts under that amount remain free of any charges.This rule does not apply to the sending of goods and gifts from Northern...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The only part of Brexit that’s working

Our exporters are having the time of their lives at the moment,” says Stephen Kelly, head of the lobby group Manufacturing NI – about, believe it or not, the Northern Ireland protocol. How can he say this when, on this side of the Irish Sea, we are bombarded with government...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Watch live as Boris Johnson holds press conference on Omicron Covid variant

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is holding a press conference after two cases of the new Omicron variant of Covid were detected in the UK. Johnson will be joined by his chief scientific adviser Sir Patrick Vallance as well as England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty as they set out what the government plans to do to tackle the new strain of Covid-19 that the WHO has deemed a “variant of concern”.
PUBLIC HEALTH
FXStreet.com

Brexit: UK's Frost reiterates UK ready to trigger Article 16

Frost’s EU counterpart Maros Sefcovic also made comments earlier. He said that a decisive push was needed to ensure predictability. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: This is the real reason Priti Patel has been barred from France

There is some irony in the fact that about the only person the French are not allowing into their country right now is Priti Patel. In an unusually blunt diplomatic snub, her day trip to Calais on Sunday has been cancelled – and so have the scheduled face-to-face talks with the French authorities about the loss of life in the English Channel. One hopes they’ll still pick up the phone for her but you never know. Given the enormity of what has happened, it seems a bit impetuous – childish, even – banning Patel from her own meeting but it...
EUROPE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Great Britain#European Union#Christmas#Uk#Cabinet#Eu#Telegraph
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
BBC

Brexit: UK's NI protocol strategy successful, says Simon Coveney

Ireland's foreign minister has said UK's recent negotiating strategy on the NI Protocol has been "very successful". But Simon Coveney told an Irish parliamentary committee while the UK had won concessions it had come at a cost in terms of reputation and relationships. He said there were limits to the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Will there be a new UK lockdown before Christmas?

With Austria and the Netherlands reintroducing lockdowns in response to spiking coronavirus cases in western Europe, many in the UK will be glancing anxiously across the English Channel, fearing social restrictions could soon be reintroduced in Britain.The World Health Organisation has said it is “very worried” about the spread of Covid-19 on the continent and warned 700,000 more deaths could be recorded in Europe by March unless urgent action is taken, bringing the total to 2.2 million since the pandemic began.But since “Freedom Day” on 19 July, Boris Johnson’s government has refused to reinstate mandatory mask orders or social...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
Country
U.K.
Country
Northern Ireland
Daily Mail

Fury as shadow minister Louise Haigh says a Labour government should be NEUTRAL and not campaign to keep Northern Ireland within the UK if there is a future border poll on Irish reunification

Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary sparked fury tonight by suggesting that the party would not fight to keep Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom. Louise Haigh said that if her party was in Government it should remain 'neutral' in any referendum on Irish reunification instead of campaigning on behalf of unionists.
ELECTIONS
BBC

Ministers give Northern Ireland coronavirus update

'We don't have the luxury of being able to get angry'. The executive has met on a number of occasions in the past week to discuss rising Covid-19 transmission, Paul Givan says. The first minister says the meetings have been respectful, "even when there has been some disagreement, no one...
WORLD
BBC

NI Protocol: Use of Article 16 ruled out before Christmas by UK minister

A UK government minister appears to have ruled out the use of Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol before Christmas. It is the provision which allows parts of the protocol to be unilaterally suspended if they are causing serious difficulties. Anne-Marie Trevelyan was interviewed by the Daily Telegraph. The...
POLITICS
Reuters

EU's Sefcovic sees progress, hope in Northern Ireland Brexit talks

LONDON, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Progress was made on Friday in talks between the European Union and Britain on post-Brexit trade issues affecting Northern Ireland and solutions can be found if London redoubles its efforts, the EU official in charge of the talks said on Sunday. The two sides agreed...
ECONOMY
BBC

Brexit: Article 16 would badly affect Welsh trade, First Minister says

Welsh trade with the EU would be "badly affected" if the UK government decides to suspend part of the Brexit deal, First Minister Mark Drakeford has said. Senior politicians from the UK and Ireland met at St Fagans in Cardiff for the British Irish Council on Friday. The meeting came...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Macron says France 'will not yield' in post-Brexit fishing row with UK

AULNOYE-AMERIES, France, Nov 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron accused Britain on Friday of playing with his country's nerves in a post-Brexit row over fishing rights and said France "will not yield". He renewed criticism of Britain in the dispute, which has harmed relations between the two countries, after...
ECONOMY
The Independent

The Independent

355K+
Followers
136K+
Post
177M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy