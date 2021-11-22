ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado program encourages e-tractor adoption

By Candace Krebs
LaJunta Tribune Democrat
 6 days ago
While the upfront costs of buying an electric tractor might seem cost-prohibitive, Colorado offers a program that will reimburse up to 45 percent of the cost to replace a diesel tractor with an electric one.

The Colorado Clean Diesel Program is funded and administered by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment through the federal Diesel Emissions Reduction Act with additional funding from the Volkswagen diesel emissions settlement.

Program manager Zuleika Pevec hosted a webinar recently to talk about the program. She also invited a couple of entrepreneurs who have already started selling electric tractors in the state to talk about their product lines.

Approval of funding requires evidence that a qualifying diesel tractor has been rendered inoperable. Priority is given to the northern Colorado ozone non-attainment zone, but anyone in the state is eligible, she said.

Application forms are available online at CoCleanDiesel.org.

According to a voluntary survey conducted during the webinar, the biggest barrier to investing in electric tractors is the upfront cost.

Steve Heckeroth has been an e-tractor believer for 30 years. He started out working in the automotive space but soon realized the battery weight that posed a problem for cars was an asset for tractors.

“I couldn’t fathom why they didn’t exist,” he recalled. “For 25 years I was probably the only one in the world building them.”

From the beginning, he set out to make a tractor that would feel comfortable and familiar. All of the electric components are on the front, while the back of the tractor has the same hydraulics and three-point hitch that farmers are used to, he explained.

He hopes his company Solectrac will soon be turning out thousands of new units a year. Their top-of-the-line models cost around $75,000 but they are also working on some smaller versions that will sell for $5,000 or less, he said.

Solectrac was recently acquired by Ideanomics, which is now headed by the same CEO who grew Mahindra’s North American dealer network into the force it is today, with Heckeroth serving as chief innovation officer.

The other featured tractor innovator was Carlo Mondavi, a descendant of the famous wine family that has been farming California vineyards for 100 years (his grandfather was wine pioneer Robert Mondavi.) The company he co-founded, Monarch, makes electronic, autonomous, smart-tractors that cost between $58,000 and $68,000 each.

The two entrepreneurs, both based in California, said electric tractors actually save money in the long run.

“In terms of maintenance and the cost of fuel, these tractors are superior in every way,” Heckeroth said.

An electric motor is 90 to 95 more efficient than a diesel engine, he said.

“It only uses energy when you’re actually doing work. It doesn’t need to idle,” he said.

Mondavi estimated the maintenance and fuel savings at around $20,000 per year.

“There are very few moving parts, so the service is simple. There’s a third of the cost in servicing it,” he said.

His company supports the farmer’s right to repair, with open diagnostics on the tractor itself and an automated system that sends easy-to-understand maintenance alerts, he said.

Heckeroth said the quiet operation is a benefit for workers who need to be able to communicate and coordinate activities in the field or orchard.

“To enjoy the beautiful natural surroundings without the constant noise of a tractor is a wonderful thing, but you’re also reducing hearing loss and lung damage,” he said.

Studies show a diesel engine begins to damage hearing after about four minutes of exposure.

Mondavi also emphasized the safety aspects and added the lower cost of operation would be especially beneficial for organic farms that rely on tillage rather than chemical inputs to control weeds and pests.

In fact, it could make organic farming economically superior to conventional farming, he said.

Autonomous operation could help address labor shortages on farms, he added.

“We think the fact that it’s driver-optional is really, really exciting,” he said.

Heckeroth said the biggest environmental impact from farming comes not from the use of a diesel tractor in the field but the energy-intensive and polluting nature of the mining, processing and transportation of the fuel before it ever goes in the tank.

Mondavi said his standard tractor saves 53 tons of carbon emissions per year, the equivalent of taking 14 cars off the road, and potentially yields a carbon credit valued at around $2,500.

His family will be adding four electric tractors to their farm next year with a quick upgrade to one of their barns for charging support, he said.

The barn already had all the electricity needed, he said. “It’s the same infrastructure you need for a welder,” he explained.

Electric tractors can serve as “mobile power boards” that can power ancillary equipment or even buildings.

“You could power your house for three days with it,” Mondavi said.

Just as subsidies helped tip the auto industry toward success with electric cars, similar support could help boost the adoption of electric tractors and transform what farming looks like in the future, Mondavi said.

Heckeroth said he has one customer who uses solar arrays to run his entire farm and a farm stand that sells food to the local community.

“Farming is one of the few human endeavors that can decrease climate change if we can just eliminate diesel tractors,” he said.

