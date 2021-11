If you are looking for a little scare this Halloween season and want to get out and enjoy these cooler evening temperatures, we have a bootiful idea for our Suncoast Post readers. Have a penchant for the paranormal? Enjoy strolling along pristine roads with jaw-dropping historical architecture, dotting a waterside city? Like being outdoors for sunset and enjoy the lore of places you know and love? If you said, “Check, Check, Check!” then you must join up with Southwest Florida Walking Tours.

PUNTA GORDA, FL ・ 28 DAYS AGO