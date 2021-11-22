ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scientists Capture Earliest Emergence of Humor in Children

By University of Bristol
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYoung children’s ability to laugh and make jokes has been mapped by age for the first time using data from a new study involving nearly 700 children from birth to 4 years of age, from around the world. The findings, led by University of Bristol researchers and published in Behavior Research...

