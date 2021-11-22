ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Halle Berry’s Most Inspirational Quotes on Life, Family & Her Impressive Career

wvli927.com
 7 days ago

Halle Berry made history as the first woman...

wvli927.com

jammin1057.com

Halle Berry Explained Her “Weird” Turn-On To Young M.A.

During the promotion for Halle Berry’s directorial debut Bruised, Young M.A. who is a part of the film’s soundtrack had some interesting questions for the actress. The “BIG” rapper had a chance to sit down with Berry and get some info out of the actress including some of her “weird turn-ons.”
CELEBRITIES
parentherald.com

Halle Berry Said She's 'Married' to Van Hunt, Thanks To Her Son

Halle Berry has made public her relationship with Van Hunt since September 2020 and after more than a year together, the actress revealed that she has been "married" to her beau by none other than her son, Maceo-Robert Martinez, who is eight years old. During the red carpet event for...
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Halle Berry's Son Gave Her and Van Hunt a Wedding Ceremony

Fans can stop asking when Halle Berry and her crooner beau Van Hunt are getting married, because it's already gone down — sort of. In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight at the AFI Fest screening for Berry's new movie, Bruised, the couple shared that her 8-year-old son, Maceo, officiated an impromptu wedding for them after someone wanted to know if the two were "official."
RELATIONSHIPS
Variety

Can Halle Berry Be the First Woman to Direct Herself to an Acting Nomination for ‘Bruised’?

Halle Berry, the sole Black woman to win the best actress Oscar in 93 years, has unveiled her directorial debut film “Bruised” at the AFI Film Festival, showcasing a commitment and skill that only the very best actors in the world can harness. Written by debut screenwriter Michelle Rosenfarb, “Bruised” tells the story of Jackie Justice, a disgraced MMA fighter that seeks redemption once the son that she abandoned reenters her life. In probably her most challenging and authoritative work as an actress since “Monster’s Ball” (2001), Berry shows that at 55 years old, she still harnesses the talent and enthusiasm to...
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

Halle Berry's Bruised trainer had her begging 'for mercy' with this brutal fitness routine

Halle Berry flexed filmmaking might when she went in for the kill as a first-time director on the upcoming Netflix drama Bruised (in theaters now, then streaming Nov. 24), but the Oscar-winning icon also went H.A.M. on her ace physique to step in front of the camera as a down-and-out MMA fighter for the movie. Here, the 55-year-old's longtime friend and trainer Peter Lee Thomas breaks down how he got Berry into fighting shape for the project.
CELEBRITIES
Collider

Sheila Atim on ‘Bruised,’ What It Was Like Being Part of Halle Berry’s Directorial Debut, and Her Unaired ‘Game of Thrones’ Pilot

With Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised now playing in select theaters and streaming on Netflix, I recently got to speak with Sheila Atim about playing an MMA coach in the film. If you’re not familiar with Bruised, the film stars Berry as a disgraced MMA fighter trying for one last shot at redemption when the son she had given up as an infant unexpectedly reenters her life. Atim plays the coach trying to get Berry's life back on track. Bruised also stars Adan Canto, Shamier Anderson, Danny Boyd, Jr., Adriane Lenox, Valentina Shevchenko, and Stephen McKinley Henderson.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Bruised’ Review: Halle Berry Pummels Her Way Through a Mountain of Clichés

Halle Berry fought to get “Bruised” made. The movie, a labor of love (if not necessarily of originality) about an ex-MMA fighter who goes from scrubbing toilets to standing proud for her estranged young son, is all about proving oneself to the world, and so it’s fitting that Berry spent several years whipping the project into existence. Despite making history at the Oscars 20 years ago, Berry has struggled to find the kind of roles that challenge her (to be fair, the “Monster’s Ball” star followed her win with a Razzie for “Catwoman,” and her subsequent dramatic performances have been...
MOVIES
shondaland.com

Halle Berry Takes the Director’s Chair

Halle Berry boasts 61 acting credits to her name, including, her Academy Award-winning role in 2001’s Monster’s Ball, which made Berry the first African-American to win the award for Best Actress in the ceremony’s history. Indeed, Berry has contributed both talent and grace to her on-screen roles, with many of...
MOVIES
brooklynvegan.com

5 takeaways from Cardi B and Halle Berry’s ‘Bruised’ soundtrack

Halle Berry's directorial debut Bruised -- "a triumphant sports drama about a fighter who reclaims her power, in and out of the ring, when everyone has counted her out" -- hits Netflix this Wednesday (11/24). Berry stars in the lead role of Jackie Justice, and she also executive produced the soundtrack along with Cardi B, which is out today. I haven't seen the film yet, but the soundtrack stands on its own as one of the year's most significant releases. Here are five reasons why:
MOVIES
Parade

Now That 30 Is Finally Here, Check Out Adele's Most Inspiring Quotes on Confidence and Body Positivity

A very happy album release day to Adele, who just dropped her hugely anticipated new album 30 on Friday, Nov. 19!. Fans have been not-so-patiently waiting for new music from the stellar singer-songwriter since her 2015 album, 25. Rumors circled that she had an album coming for Christmas 2019, but alas, that didn’t happen. Then in October 2021, the singer finally let the cat out of the bag when she announced that 30 would arrive the following month. She also shared the project’s lead single, “Easy on Me,” which has already become an instant classic.
CELEBRITIES
MiddleEasy

Halle Berry Explains How Training MMA Was The Most Difficult Task Of Her Career

Halle Berry has done a lot in her renowned acting career but training MMA tops the list. Berry stars in the Bruised film, which recently debuted on Netflix and will be in theaters on Nov. 24. In the movie, Berry plays the role of a disgraced MMA fighter who has hit rock bottom after a fight went awry. When offered one last chance at stardom, Berry’s character, Jackie Justice, gets back in shape for one more run.
COMBAT SPORTS

