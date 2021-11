The world’s first crypto CFD platform token, SNAP, will be launched in December 2021 by SnapEx, a game-changing crypto contract trading platform. SnapEx has grown and evolved in a big way since being founded back in 2018. From a modest derivatives trading platform offering less than 10 trading pairs, SnapEx is now adding several new trading pairs per week, on top of building multiple new features and products that are scheduled to be released in the coming months.

