Rate of new COVID-19 cases in county continues to drop

The rate of new COVID-19 cases in Skagit County has dropped for the third consecutive week.

County Public Health reported 400 new cases for the seven-day period running Nov. 14 through Nov. 20. The number has been slowly dropping since a high of 463 new cases from Oct. 24 to Oct. 30.

Though the number of new cases continues to drop, the county reported 10 new COVID-19 deaths for the seven days running Nov. 14 to Nov. 20.

Though the past week is the fifth consecutive week of 400 or more cases, the number is 22 less than the previous week.

Overall, the county has had 15 consecutive Sunday-through-Saturday periods with 300 or more cases.

The most recent 400 new cases include both positive PCR tests and positive antigen tests. Prior to Aug. 11, Public Health reported only positive PCR tests among its COVID-19 totals.

Among the new cases reported, 296 were from positive PCR tests and 104 from positive antigen tests.

The seven-day Sunday-through-Saturday period running Nov. 14 to Nov. 20 included 31 new hospitalizations.

Through Nov. 20, the county has had 126 COVID-19 deaths and 710 hospitalizations throughout the pandemic.