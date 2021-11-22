ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

By Regional Media
illinoisnewsnow.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTaylor Swift is just full of surprises these days, and this one is sure to bring the holiday cheer. The singer has released an “Old Timey Version” of her 2019 Christmas tune, “Christmas Tree Farm,” exclusively on Amazon Music. The reimagined track...

www.illinoisnewsnow.com

Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Taylor Swift reclaims her magnum opus with ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’

“Red,” in my humble opinion, was Taylor Swift’s magnum opus. The album was originally released at a critical point in my life, and one of my fondest memories is going to see Swift perform it on tour just a few weeks after burying my father. That concert brought me joy at a time when I really needed it. Nine years later, “Red”’s lofty position as the crowning jewel of Taylor Swift’s discography now belongs to “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Swift took me by surprise in the direction she took in differentiating “Red (TV)” from the original album. A lot of the discourse on the differences between the two versions of “Fearless” focused on the differences in Swift’s voice over the past 13 years. That framework of comparison isn’t quite as applicable for “Red (TV),” as the changes in Swift’s voice over the past 9 years haven’t been quite as dramatic. This places the onus of differentiation on other components of the music, which I have found much more interesting to explore.
Pennsylvania State
Spectator

Loving Taylor Swift is “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Taylor Swift released her re-record of her fourth album “Red” on Friday, Nov. 12. To say the least, the album has me happy, free, confused and lonely. In the best way — of course. “Red (Taylor’s Version)” is a compilation of 30 songs. 21 that were featured on the first...
Daily Northwestern

Liner Notes: Taylor Swift begins again with “Red (Taylor’s Version)”

Fall 2012: that pre-teen awkwardness associated with seventh grade, J-14 and Tiger Beat posters of celebrities plastered on childhood bedroom walls and Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together” blaring from car speakers. This weekend, Swift’s fans got to dress up like hipsters, eat breakfast at midnight and...
Taylor Swift
Barbra Streisand
dailytitan.com

Review: 'Red (Taylor’s Version)' reimagines Taylor Swift's original vision

Released on Nov. 12, Taylor Swift’s “Red (Taylor’s Version)” holds onto the integrity of the original tracks the album remixes, but Swift makes them her own by giving them a pop beat rather than their original country vibe. Spanning two hours and 10 minutes, the 30-track album has only one...
miamistudent.net

“Red (Taylor’s Version)” showcases everything that makes Taylor Swift great

Taylor Swift released the highly anticipated album "Red (Taylor's Version)," on Nov. 12, and she did not disappoint. Swift’s 2012 album, “Red,” was the ultimate autumn soundtrack that intricately tells the story of a 22-year-old Swift grieving one of her first loves and finding her way through all the magic and misery of being in her early twenties.
The Independent

Taylor Swift scores eighth consecutive No 1 album with Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift has achieved her eighth consecutive No 1 album in the UK, thanks to her re-recorded version of Red.The US artist’s new incarnation of her fourth album, originally released in 2012, comes after she topped the charts with her re-recorded version of Fearless earlier this year.She is now tied with Kylie Minogue for No 1 albums, with Madonna the only female artist to have more, at 12.Swift is also the female artist with the most UK No 1 albums this century, having achieved five chart-toppers in the last three years alone.On the singles chart, Swift’s 10-minute version of...
New Haven Register

Taylor Swift Has Twin No. 1 Chart Debuts With ‘All Too Well’ Single, ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ Album

Taylor Swift has topped both the Billboard 200 album chart and the Hot 100 singles chart with “Red (Taylor’s Version)” and “All Too Well,” respectively. The “Red” remake has the distinction of topping the albums tally with the second-biggest figure of the year so far, trailing only the first week for Drake’s “Certified Love Boy,” and coming within spitting distance at that. Swift’s album debuts with a better-than-anticipated 605,000 equivalent album units; Drake’s album bowed in September with 613,000.
