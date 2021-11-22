Taylor Swift drops new version of “Christmas Tree Farm” as ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ hits #1

“Red,” in my humble opinion, was Taylor Swift’s magnum opus. The album was originally released at a critical point in my life, and one of my fondest memories is going to see Swift perform it on tour just a few weeks after burying my father. That concert brought me joy at a time when I really needed it. Nine years later, “Red”’s lofty position as the crowning jewel of Taylor Swift’s discography now belongs to “Red (Taylor’s Version).” Swift took me by surprise in the direction she took in differentiating “Red (TV)” from the original album. A lot of the discourse on the differences between the two versions of “Fearless” focused on the differences in Swift’s voice over the past 13 years. That framework of comparison isn’t quite as applicable for “Red (TV),” as the changes in Swift’s voice over the past 9 years haven’t been quite as dramatic. This places the onus of differentiation on other components of the music, which I have found much more interesting to explore.

