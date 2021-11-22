As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Ignite PI

On this segment of AM Chats with Shawn Cunningham, Clint Deschene talks about the nonprofit organization Ignite PI and how it can play a pivotal role in economic development in the Star City and Northern Maine region. Shawn Cunningham moderates the discussion. As Seen on Rise & Shine 11.22.2021: Five...
AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) - Federal regulators will perform an environmental review of the effects of four Maine dams on endangered salmon in a win for conservationists in the state. The Portland Press Herald reports the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission announced the review on Tuesday. Conservation groups have pushed to have...
WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web features the top news and information for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. Its a silent crime that's happening in Maine and even right here in Aroostook County. Human trafficking could be occurring right in your own community. In this week's Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham talks to an advocate agency that's working to give voices to victims sometimes hiding in plain sight.
Its a silent crime that's happening in Maine and even right here in Aroostook County. Human trafficking could be occurring right in your own community. In this week's Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham talks to an advocate agency that's working to give voices to victims sometimes hiding in plain sight. As...
WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web features the top news and information for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick. As Seen on WAGM This Morning: Ways To Overcome Depression During Holidays & Pandemic. Updated: 15 hours ago. On this segment of WAGM This Morning, mental health practitioner Sarah Mclean...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Congressman Jared Golden paid a visit to Aroostook County. The congressman toured the Smith & Wesson facility in Houlton, observing how various parts of their handguns and handcuffs are manufactured. Congressman Golden then paid a visit to Northern Maine Community College in Presque Isle to discuss training programs and opportunities within the college and how the government could better support trade jobs within the state.
High school shop students build tiny homes to help foster kids have a place of their own. WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web : 11.24.2021. WAGM This Morning Newsbreak on the Web features the top news and information for Northern Maine and Western New Brunswick.
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -A group of local 8th graders took their lesson on the road to spread some messages of thanks. Newssource 8′s Corey Bouchard has the story. Heather Anderson – Grade 8 Teacher – Caribou Community School “Our students have been reading this book called ‘long walk to water’ and we’ve been talking about the idea of resiliency, and we’ve been thinking about how resilient our community has been through covid. "
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The number of Mainers hospitalized with COVID-19 continues to rise and set new records. Thursday the Maine CDC reported 327 people in the hospital, which is the highest since the start of the pandemic. It’s up from the previous record of 314 set Wednesday. A record...
The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 548 new cases of COVID-19 on this Thanksgiving. There are no new deaths to report Thursday. Kennebec County is showing 109 new cases, Penobscot has 65, Aroostook 54 and Franklin County has 27. 67.79% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against...
Rise & Shine! I’m Scott Barrett, digital editor for The Daily News, and today is Nov. 19, the 323rd day of the year — 42 days remain in 2021. On this day in 1863, President Abraham Lincoln delivered his Gettysburg Address. It's one of the most memorable speeches in history, yet contains just 272 words.
Here & Now
...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - The director of the Maine CDC is offering some advice for people to keep their holiday gatherings as safe as possible. Dr. Nirav Shah says he recognizes the need for people to be together, but he thinks if there is a chance to do so outside, maybe around fire, that could be a good option.
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Gas prices rose in Maine over the past week, but fell or held steady in the rest of northern New England. GasBuddy says prices in Maine went up 1.2 cents per gallon over the past week. The organization said Monday the price in the state was...
Opioid overdose deaths in Barnstable County have risen slightly each year since 2017, a trend similar to what’s happening statewide, where recent increases have nearly returned the number to the 2016 high of 2,110. Although the phenomenon predates the pandemic, the past two years have been challenging in many ways,...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Welcome in to WAGM’s Winter Season Forecast. This is part one where we take a look at a general overview, and also what we’re expecting temperature-wise moving ahead. So let’s dive right in!. Large-scale climatological patterns affect our typical weather patterns that we see seasonably,...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - 67.81% of Mainers are now fully vaccinated against the virus. 3,101 new doses were administered on Thursday. Of those new doses, 2,407 were booster shots. At last report, the Maine CDC said 327 people were in the hospital with COVID-19. There were also a record 108...
Its a silent crime that's happening in Maine and even right here in Aroostook County. Human trafficking could be occurring right in your own community. In this week's Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham talks to an advocate agency that's working to give voices to victims sometimes hiding in plain sight. As...
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) -For many, when they hear palliative care, they automatically link it with end of life and hospice, but being referred to palliative care doesn’t necessarily mean the end of the line. Dr. Susan Tyler, the Medical Director of Palliative Care for Northern Light A.R. Gould says...
AUGUSTA, Maine (WMTW) - The Maine Department of Environmental Protection is holding a public hearing Monday on whether to pull a key permit it has issued for the electricity corridor project known as New England Clean Energy Connect. This comes after Central Maine Power announced on Friday it is temporarily...
Comments / 0