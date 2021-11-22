ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jennifer Hudson to Be Honored at 2021 Palm Springs International Film Awards

By J. Kim Murphy
Variety
Variety
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0W1cZm_0d3sd4Xw00

The Palm Springs International Film Awards has announced that Jennifer Hudson will be its top honoree this year. The “Respect” star will receive the chairman’s award at the group’s upcoming ceremony in January.

The awards body made the news public with an announcement on Monday morning.

“In ‘Respect,’ Jennifer Hudson brings to life Aretha Franklin’s rise from childhood gospel singer to international star,” said festival chairman Harold Matzner in a statement. “Hudson transforms into the Queen of Soul singing her heart out in this legendary performance. It is our honor to recognize Jennifer Hudson’s phenomenal acting and singing talents with the Chairman’s Award.”

Hudson was previously honored at the festival with the breakthrough performance award in 2007. The list of past recipients of the festival’s chairman’s award includes Amy Adams, Jessica Chastain, George Clooney, Tom Hanks, Nicole Kidman, Regina King, Gary Oldman, Joaquin Phoenix and Reese Witherspoon. Hudson joins this year’s previously announced slate of honorees, including Jane Campion (director of the year award), Jessica Chastain (Desert Palm achievement award, actress), Penélope Cruz (international star award, actress) and Kristen Stewart (spotlight award, actress).

Released by United Artists Releasing in August, “Respect” is a biographical drama about the life of Aretha Franklin. In addition to playing Franklin, Hudson also executive produced the film. Hudson is seen as one of the season’s top best actress contenders for her performance in the film.

The Palm Springs International Film Awards will take place in-person on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the subsequent festival running through Jan. 17, 2022.

Variety

SAG Predictions: Male Actor in a Leading Role – Andrew Garfield and Will Smith Are the Two Frontrunners

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
Variety

Jessica Chastain to Receive Desert Palm Achievement Award at Palm Springs Film Awards

Jessica Chastain will receive the Desert Palm Achievement award for her performance in “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” at the Palm Springs International Film Awards on Jan. 6. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” details the rise, fall and redemption of Jim (Andrew Garfield) and Tammy Faye Bakker (Chastain) during the 1970s and ‘80s. The Bakkers went from humble beginnings to creating the world’s largest religious broadcasting network, as well as a Christian theme park. The couple soon soared to fame for their teachings of love and acceptance, but it all came crashing down when their many secrets were exposed. “Jessica Chastain brilliantly...
MOVIES
Variety

SAG Predictions: Best Cast Ensemble – A Place for ‘CODA’ to Shine

Variety's Awards Circuit is home to the official predictions for the upcoming Oscars and Emmys ceremonies from film awards editor Clayton Davis. Following history, buzz, news, reviews and sources, the Oscar and Emmy predictions are updated regularly with the current year's list of contenders in all categories. Variety's Awards Circuit Prediction schedule consists of four phases, running all year long: Draft, Pre-Season, Regular Season and Post Season. The eligibility calendar and dates of awards will determine how long each phase lasts and is subject to change. To see all the latest predictions, of all the categories, in one place, visit THE...
MOVIES
sandiegocountynews.com

Halle Berry, Anthony Anderson, Jennifer Hudson, and Barry Jenkins to be honored at 4th annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Los Angeles, CA–The Critics Choice Association has selected honorees for the annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television, taking place on December 6 at the newly reimagined Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel. Since 2014, the Celebration of Black Cinema has honored standout achievements in Black filmmaking; this year, for the first...
MOVIES
The Ringer

Jennifer Hudson: A Dreamgirl Gets Her ‘Respect’

As we close the book on Season 2, host Danyel Smith welcomes the Emmy-, Grammy-, and Oscar-winning singer-actress Jennifer Hudson to discuss the process of grooming her acclaimed talent and the journey to playing the legendary Aretha Franklin in Respect. Plus, Jennifer dives into what it’s like to be the light for the culture when we mourn the “greats.”
CELEBRITIES
iheart.com

Jennifer Hudson Joins Street Performer For An Impromptu Show On The Beach

Jennifer Hudson has always been living proof that dreams come true -- and on Monday, she made one fan's dream a shocking reality. The Oscar Award winning singer was taking a casual stroll on the beach in Los Angeles when she heard a street performing singing while playing his guitar. When the L.A. based performer, real name Cameron Rowland, announced that his last song of the day would be "Hallelujah", Jennifer wasted no time joining him in performing the Leonard Cohen hit.
LOS ANGELES, CA
palmspringslife.com

Penelope Cruz Receives Palm Springs Film Fest Nod

Penelope Cruz plays a middle-aged pregnant women in the film, Parallel Mothers, by director Pedro Almodóvar. Penélope Cruz is the recipient of the International Star Award, Actress for her performance in Parallel Mothers, by the Palm Springs International Film Festival. The awards gala will take place in-person on Jan. 6, 2022 at the Palm Springs Convention Center, with the festival running through Jan. 17, 2022. The event will be presented by American Express and sponsored by Entertainment Tonight.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
Deadline

Jennifer Hudson Says Commitment To Honor Aretha Franklin’s Authenticity Made ‘Respect’ Her “Most Personal Project” – Contenders L.A.

Jennifer Hudson felt that the best way to honor the late soul singing legend Aretha Franklin in the biopic Respect was to deliver as much authenticity in her performance as the Queen of Soul invested in her music. “How do you even begin to capture or approach someone so massive as Aretha Franklin, that’s so dear to all of us in some way?” a still-marveling Hudson, who was Franklin’s personal choice to portray her in her life story, told Deadline’s Contenders Film: Los Angeles, where she shared a panel with the film’s director Liesl Tommy, costume designer Clint Ramos, hair department...
MUSIC
Variety

Mel Brooks to Be Honored With L.A. Film Critics Career Achievement Award – Film News in Brief

Mel Brooks Awarded With the Los Angeles Film Critics Association Career Achievement Award The Los Angeles Film Critics Association (LAFCA) has announced that legendary filmmaker Mel Brooks will receive the LAFCA Career Achievement Award. Brooks began as a comic and writer on Sid Caesar’s variety show, “Your Show of Shows” and went on to create the comic character The 2000 Year Old Man with Carl Reiner. Brooks also wrote TV comedy series “Get Smart” with Buck Henry. “Mel Brooks is a national treasure and a comedy filmmaking legend,” said LAFCA president Claudia Puig. “Most of our members could probably quote whole swathes of...
MOVIES
imdb.com

Peter Dinklage to Be Honored at Gotham Awards – Film News in Brief

The Gotham Film and Media Institute announced that Peter Dinklage will receive a Performer Tribute and the Actors Fund will receive the Gotham Impact Salute 2021 Gotham awards ceremony on Nov. 29 at Cipriani Wall Street. Dinklage first gained notice in the 2003 film “The Station Agent” and he has...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller to Be Honored at NY Women in Film and TV Muse Awards (Exclusive)

Sandra Oh and Patina Miller are set to be honored at the 2021 New York Women in Film and Television Muse Awards. Additional honorees for the 42nd annual event, once again being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic, include writer-director Darnell Martin, WarnerMedia executive vp, communications and chief inclusion officer Christy Haubegger and disability rights activist Jason DaSilva. Oh, known for her roles on Killing Eve and Grey’s Anatomy, most recently starred in the Netflix comedy The Chair. Miller, who won a Tony for her role as the Leading Player in the 2013 revival of Pippin, will receive a Made in New...
MOVIES
River Falls Journal

Two movies filmed in Hudson, premiered

As Hudson hosted one of its most treasured, seasonal events last winter, Light Up Hudson, camera crews were hastily navigating various locations in the city, filming for a Christmas movie. Director of “A Christmas Wish in Hudson” Elizabeth Snoderly was on the hunt for the perfect location, shuffling through countless...
HUDSON, WI
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

The 30th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival announces award winners and attendance results

The 30th Annual Whitaker St. Louis International Film Festival (SLIFF) was held both in person and online from Nov. 4-21, 2021. The fest had a total estimated viewership of 21,646, including 11,564 St. Louis-area students who participated in our free Cinema for Students program. There were 5,740 in-person attendees and 4,342 online viewers. A note on methodology: Because most virtual programs were watched at home by more than a single person, online viewership was estimated by multiplying the number of total programs purchased (2,481) by 1.75.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Variety

Top 5 Ways to Make the Oscars Great Again (Column)

The Oscars are at rock bottom in the eyes of the public. The good news is, there’s nowhere to go but up. There are great films in the running for the top prizes — yet the consensus is that there isn’t much to be excited about, nor are people looking forward to the March event. But with Will Packer producing the show and a wide-open race, the Academy can restore its image. But it has to start listening. It cannot be overstated how amazing it is to be back in movie theaters, as is evident from guild members flooding the packed FYC...
MOVIES
Variety

Gotham Awards Predictions: Will Netflix Rule Both Sides of Film and TV With ‘The Lost Daughter’ and ‘Squid Game’?

The Gotham Awards will be the first awards body on the independent circuit to choose its winners for the year on Monday. On the film side, two Netflix features lead the tally, both from debut women filmmakers — Rebecca Hall’s “Passing” and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s “The Lost Daughter.” There isn’t always an obvious blueprint to predicting this group. As we saw with last year’s two tied categories (please, God, no more ties), things could get interesting at Cipriani Wall Street. The Gotham are just the start of a busy week that has a great influence on the Oscar race. After Monday’s first...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s son is the spitting image of his dad on set of new movie

Two of Arnold Schwarzenegger’s five children have followed in his acting footsteps – Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena. And five years ago, Baena recreated one of his father’s most memorable scenes from 1991’s Terminator 2: Judgement Day. Now on the set of his new movie, Baena is once again channeling his famous father.
MOVIES
