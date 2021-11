Editors’ note: As they develop a draft municipal charter, the New Gloucester Charter Commission is considering different structures and the functions of town government. One essential function is assessing and tax administration. That in turn involves policy questions about who should serve as assessors and how abatements and appeals should be handled. Commission member John Salisbury prepared an informational memorandum with policy options for the commission and shared it with NGX.

