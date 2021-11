Society has come a long way in the inclusion and celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, but for a number of reasons, the road to self-acceptance can still be challenging. Research suggests that lesbian, gay, and bisexual youth are twice as likely to report feelings of sadness or hopelessness than their straight peers, while transgender youth face even greater disparities in depressive symptoms. Even in adulthood, the LGBTQ+ community may be at greater risk for some mental health conditions, such as anxiety disorders and depression.

