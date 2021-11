Despite having to pay $8.5 million to do so, Virginia Tech has parted ways with head coach Justin Fuente in a Tuesday morning move that generated plenty of buzz around the college football world. Now, without a head coach and signing day right around the corner, Virginia Tech’s football commitments might not be as eager to play for a different head coach. Athletic director Whit Babcock told the media Tuesday that he plans to speak with the recruits and convince them to remain committed to the Hokies.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 12 DAYS AGO