If you were a student at Stern College for Women from 1969 to 2015, and quite possibly even if you weren’t, you would have undoubtedly heard of the storytelling talents of Prof. Peninnah Schram. She is truly a legend and the “story about her stories” has been captured in Peninnah’s World, a fascinating new book by Dr. Caren Schnur Neile, affiliate professor at Florida Atlantic University and herself a writer and storyteller. The book is published by Hamilton Books, an imprint of Rowman & Littlefield.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 13 DAYS AGO