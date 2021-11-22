ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

Tragedy in Waukesha

By Ruth Conniff
Wisconsin Examiner
Wisconsin Examiner
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SdBo9_0d3sbmJn00

Five people are dead and more than 40 injured after an SUV plowed through the crowd at the Waukesha Christmas parade Sunday afternoon.

Waukesha schools were closed for the day on Monday, with additional school counselors available at all school buildings for students who needed support. “At this time we are working with the police department to more fully comprehend all of the tragic details of this unfortunate event,” James Sebert, the Waukesha schools superintendent, said in a statement. “A decision for school on Tuesday will be made during the day on Monday.”

Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags to half-staff from sunrise to sunset Monday as a mark of respect for the victims of the tragedy. On Sunday evening Evers released a statement saying, “Kathy and I are praying for Waukesha tonight and all the kids, families, and community members affected by this senseless act. I’m grateful for the first responders and folks who acted quickly to help, and we are in contact with local partners as we await more information.”

Waukesha police said a person of interest had been taken into custody and the SUV that drove into the parade was recovered.

A number of people, including at least 12 children, were taken to various local hospitals, according to Waukesha Police Chief Dan Thompson.

The red SUV plowed into a high school band marching in the annual Christmas parade and struck dozens of people at 4:39 pm. ABC News reported that multiple law enforcement sources said the driver was likely fleeing from another crime and not aiming to hit the parade.

Roads and businesses near Main Street along the parade route remained closed Monday morning, and police asked people to stay away from the scene.

The Waukesha police department Facebook page posted a phone number for the Disaster Distress Hotline; people  e xperiencing emotional distress can call or text 800-985-5990 to be connected to a counselor 24 hours a day.

The Waukesha County Community Foundation and United Way of Greater Milwaukee & Waukesha County have created the United for Waukesha Community Fund to help the families affected by the tragedy.

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Tragedy in Waukesha appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner .

Comments / 72

Ray Swarm
6d ago

When they told the big lie, we did nothing. When they knelt during the anthem, we did nothing. When they attacked people for voting, we did nothing. When they burned our cities, we did nothing. When they killed our first responders, we did nothing. When they killed our children...... The media and blm needs to be held accountable for the big lie and the resulting actions.

Reply(26)
40
common sense #33
6d ago

This guy has a rap sheet a mile long but prosecutors and judges kept letting the this guy out. Now there are at least 5 dead.

Reply(11)
13
MerryChristmas21
6d ago

These families should sue these Democratic judges for not keeping these evil people in jail!! This blood is on these judges!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Reply(7)
10
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Wisconsin Examiner

After Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, trying to make sense of senseless violence

State Rep. Sara Rodriguez (D-Brookfield) was marching in the Christmas parade on Sunday afternoon with the Waukesha County Democrats and had just reached the end of the parade route when the crowd came surging up behind her. People were screaming and running from a red SUV that broke through police barricades and barreled into the […] The post After Waukesha Christmas parade massacre, trying to make sense of senseless violence appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin leaders reflect on what makes them feel grateful

We asked notable people around the state, “What are you thankful for this holiday?” Here are the replies we received: Gov. Tony Evers: After the immense hardships Wisconsinites have endured—including the tragedy in the city of Waukesha on Sunday—Kathy and I believe it’s more important than ever to share what we’re thankful for and to […] The post Wisconsin leaders reflect on what makes them feel grateful appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief

There’s no pleasure to be taken from the guilty verdicts returned Wednesday by a Glynn County jury in the murder of Ahmaud Arbery; there is only relief and thanksgiving that in the end justice could be done, at least in a case in which the evidence was so well-documented and seemingly obvious. Given that they […] The post Bookman: Guilty verdicts in Arbery killing give no pleasure, only relief appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
Wisconsin Examiner

‘No Thanksgiving without immigrants’

Immigration activists and the families of undocumented workers showed up  in Green Bay, Madison and Milwaukee outside the offices of Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Congresswoman Gwen Moore. Their message, aimed to keep the pressure on Democrats to provide a pathway to citizenship in the Build Back Better plan that passed the House and now moves […] The post ‘No Thanksgiving without immigrants’ appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Waukesha County, WI
State
Wisconsin State
Waukesha County, WI
Crime & Safety
City
Waukesha, WI
Waukesha County, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Crime & Safety
Waukesha, WI
Accidents
Local
Wisconsin Accidents
City
Milwaukee, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Pandemic remains active as the holidays begin

On the eve of Thanksgiving 2021, COVID-19 remains rampant in Wisconsin and most of the country. It was supposed to be different, with not just one but three vaccines introduced early this year. But the slow movement of vaccine uptake, despite the expansion of groups eligible for the shot, made room for the much more […] The post Pandemic remains active as the holidays begin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Wisconsin Examiner

Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense

In a two-week trial that reignited debate over self-defense laws across the nation, a Wisconsin jury acquitted Kyle Rittenhouse for shooting three people, two fatally, during a racial justice protest in Kenosha. The Wisconsin jury believed Rittenhouse’s claims that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense after he drove about 20 miles from […] The post Rittenhouse verdict flies in the face of legal standards for self-defense appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
KENOSHA, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Evictions, housing insecurity in Wisconsin become a ‘slow boil’ of crises ahead of winter

This summer, as the CDC’s moratorium on evictions was set to end, housing advocates across Wisconsin warned of a coming “eviction apocalypse,” as one of the few protections for people struggling to pay rent in an economy turned upside down by a pandemic went away and aid groups struggled to get millions of dollars in […] The post Evictions, housing insecurity in Wisconsin become a ‘slow boil’ of crises ahead of winter appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Jury finds McMichaels, Bryan guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder

A nearly all-white jury in a Glynn County, Georgia courtroom Wednesday afternoon convicted three white men of murder in the death of Ahmaud Arbery as the 25-year-old Black jogger ran through their neighborhood in February 2020. Travis McMichael, seen all over the world in a viral video that shows him firing a shotgun into Arbery […] The post Jury finds McMichaels, Bryan guilty of Ahmaud Arbery’s murder appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GLYNN COUNTY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Evers
Wisconsin Examiner

Report: despite improvements poverty is worsening for some in Wisconsin

Poverty was under the microscope at a press conference in the Capitol on Thursday. Framed around a recent study tracking the effects of COVID-19 on the economy, food and housing, the gathering of elected officials and advocates highlighted the worsening struggles of low-income residents of the Badger State Rep. Lisa Subeck (D-Madison) was joined by […] The post Report: despite improvements poverty is worsening for some in Wisconsin appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Report: Civil rights law could be better path for reviewing police shootings

A new policy analysis report from the Badger Institute asserts that changes in civil rights law in Wisconsin would lead to better ways of reviewing officer-involved-shootings. The report, authored by Steven Biskupic, a former U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of Wisconsin who served under Attorneys General John Ashcroft, Alberto Gonzales and Michael Mukasey, suggests […] The post Report: Civil rights law could be better path for reviewing police shootings appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
LAW ENFORCEMENT
Wisconsin Examiner

Waiting for the Rittenhouse verdict as the world falls apart

While waiting for the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse murder trial, I stepped out to visit the principal at my kids’ high school — the same school I attended, Madison East. East has been in the local news a lot lately for a series of rowdy protests and fights, including a recent melee in which […] The post Waiting for the Rittenhouse verdict as the world falls apart appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wisconsin Examiner

Legislative roadblocks force DNR to abandon water pollution protections

In early 2019, a drinking water study in rural southwest Wisconsin captured headlines across the state. An alarming 42% of the private wells sampled were contaminated with bacteria or nitrates or both, rendering the water unsafe to drink. The study came on the heels of other concerning well test results in northeast, central and western […] The post Legislative roadblocks force DNR to abandon water pollution protections appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Abc News#Facebook
Wisconsin Examiner

St. Croix Co. Democrats confused after charges against Waukesha official who lives outside district

After a local official in Waukesha County was charged with seven felonies this week following allegations that she doesn’t live in her district, Democrats in St. Croix County and the surrounding area expressed  outrage over the disparate treatment of the Waukesha County official compared with Rep. Shannon Zimmerman (R-River Falls), who they say is lying […] The post St. Croix Co. Democrats confused after charges against Waukesha official who lives outside district appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
Wisconsin Examiner

Park Falls paper mill gets sold in parts

Since early summer the community of Park Falls has been hoping for a boost from the state of Wisconsin that would enable the city’s shuttered paper mill to hang on, find new owners and reopen. Last week the door closed on that option as machinery and equipment from the Park Falls Pulp & Paper plant […] The post Park Falls paper mill gets sold in parts appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

How we move forward after the Rittenhouse trial

On Aug. 23, 2020, Jacob Blake was shot seven times, in front of his kids, as he walked away from police. While Jacob survived the shooting, he is paralyzed and his life will never be the same. Two days later, a 17-year-old white supremacist, drove over state lines and shot two people, murdering two of […] The post How we move forward after the Rittenhouse trial appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wisconsin Examiner

In Green County, working to ameliorate a child care desert

As parents struggle in their search for child care and child care providers struggle to hire workers, one Wisconsin county is trying to make both of those efforts a little easier. Providers and non-profit groups in Green County have teamed up to bolster child care where demand exceeds supply so drastically that the county has […] The post In Green County, working to ameliorate a child care desert appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
GREEN COUNTY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
Wisconsin Examiner

October unemployment drops, jobs increase, although numbers are modest

Wisconsin’s jobless rate fell and employment rose in October, the state labor department reported Thursday, but a continuing gap between employers’ need for workers and the number of people available to work for them is likely to persist in the years to come. It’s a demographic cliff that labor market experts have been warning about […] The post October unemployment drops, jobs increase, although numbers are modest appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
ECONOMY
Wisconsin Examiner

Evers vetoes Republican maps, moving fight to state Supreme Court

Gov. Tony Evers vetoed the redistricting bills passed earlier this month by Republicans, setting up a court battle over Wisconsin’s new political dividing lines that will first go to the Wisconsin Supreme Court.  Evers said on Thursday that the maps proposed by Republicans were “gerrymandering 2.0” because they solidify the dividing lines that have given […] The post Evers vetoes Republican maps, moving fight to state Supreme Court appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill

WASHINGTON — Congressional Democrats cheered on the floor of the U.S. House after approving President Joe Biden’s massive social spending and climate bill.  But a major struggle lies ahead in the coming month in the U.S. Senate, where Democrats cannot lose any votes within their party if they are to send the so-called Build Back Better […] The post How paid leave, a tax cut for the rich and more could get axed from Biden’s social policy bill appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Wisconsin Examiner

Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration

 The Bureau of Land Management is updating Obama-era plans to manage the greater sage-grouse in 10 Western states.  The BLM has published a request for comments to help update management plans for the bird’s habitat in Colorado, Idaho, Montana, Nevada, Oregon and other Western states.  The Interior Department agency will review new scientific data, including […] The post Sage-grouse protection plans in the West under review by Biden administration appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
U.S. POLITICS
Wisconsin Examiner

Wisconsin Examiner

615
Followers
610
Post
124K+
Views
ABOUT

The Wisconsin Examiner is a nonpartisan, nonprofit news site offering a fresh perspective on politics and policy in our state. As the largest news bureau covering state government, the Examiner will offer investigative reporting and daily coverage dedicated to the public interest. In Wisconsin’s great progressive tradition, we aim to hold the powerful accountable to the people, follow the money, and dig out the truth. Although we give you the inside scoop, we are not a publication for “insiders.” Instead, we cover stories and voices that too often go unheard. We take our inspiration from the motto emblazoned on a ceiling in our state Capitol: “The Will of the People Is the Law of the Land.” The Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. We retain full editorial independence.

 https://wisconsinexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy