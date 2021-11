Regarding your article on retired Cherry Hill Police Chief William “Bud” Monaghan, I’d like to offer a less rosy perspective. I’ve been a resident of this township for more than four decades, and have a diploma in security and police science. Generally, I’d say that our police here suffer from all the same problems as our police nationally do: namely, an over-zealousness for law-enforcement coupled with an under-appreciation of the democratic and revolutionary principles America was founded on.

